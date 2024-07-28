Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—There are rarely several arrests on the same day. We noted previously that May the Fourth was particularly busy for police. The very next day, May 5, was no different. The incidents began in the early morning, continued through the day shift, and ended with the night shift responding again.

Most calls for service do not end with police taking people into custody or arresting them, but this is one day when several did.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports for May 5, 2024

DUI

Antwon S. Robinson. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Antwon S. Robinson, 41, Homewood, on May 5 and charged him with improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police responded to the Sauk Trail and Western Avenue area at 2:59 AM to investigate a motor vehicle accident report. SouthCom Dispatch told officers that a van had struck a tree. When officers arrived, they saw a silver Chrysler Voyager on the front lawn of a home on Sauk Trail. The Chrysler had crashed into a tree and was facing east.

Who drove the car?

An officer approached the vehicle and saw a man standing near the home’s front door. The officer asked if he had been injured, and the man replied that he had not. He told the officer that the Voyager was not his. The man did say to the officer that he “was pissing” while pointing to the east side of the home. He staggered as he did so, according to police.

The officer asked him what happened, referencing the vehicle, and the man said, “I was just drinking,” according to police. He told the officer he was not driving the van. He said he didn’t know who was driving but that it was not him.

Police Find a Second Man

The officer saw another man, later identified as Antwon S. Robinson, lying in the vehicle’s front passenger seat. The first man that the officer spoke to then said something incoherent, according to police. The officer noted that the man he had been talking with had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was heavily slurred. There was blood on his lips.

The officer then spoke with Mr. Robinson. He confirmed that he was okay and not injured, according to police.

The officer asked the first man for his vehicle insurance. He again told the officer that he was not driving the car. He told the officer he was currently at his family’s residence. The officer knocked on the home door. A woman responded. According to police, she said she did not know the man who claimed to live there.

The first man claims he was a passenger.

This man subsequently stated that he was the passenger in the vehicle and claimed he did not know who was driving, according to police. The officer spoke with Mr. Robinson again. He told the officer that he was in the back of the van and did not know who was driving, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Robinson if he had the keys to the vehicle. He told the officer he did not.

Mr. Robinson said to the officer that the van was in his mother’s name, according to the police. He later clarified and said that it was a rental car in his mother’s name, according to police. He allegedly told the officer again that he didn’t know who was driving.

The officer noted that Mr. Robinson also had heavily slurred speech, bloodshot, glassy eyes, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, according to the report.

Who has the key fob?

According to police, the van was a push-to-start vehicle that required a key fob to be near the ignition to start. There was no key inside the car. Police then searched for both men. They located the vehicle keys in Mr. Robinson’s right jeans pocket.

Police then conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Mr. Robinson. After the tests, police took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police: Man Admits to Driving

At the Park Forest Police Department, the arresting officer asked Mr. Robinson why he lied about driving. According to police, Mr. Robinson allegedly told police that he had a Commercial Vehicle License (CDL) and confirmed that he did not want to lose it.

The officer asked him how the accident occurred, whether he was driving too fast, using his phone, or not paying attention to the road. Mr. Robinson then allegedly confirmed that he was not paying attention to the road, according to police. Mr. Robinson further told the officer that the other man at the home was not in the van with him.

DUI

Shelisa T. Allen. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Shelisa T. Allen, 35, Chicago, on May 5 and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and parking where prohibited.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious auto at Lincolnwood Boulevard and Cunningham Drive at 3:59 AM. Upon arrival, police found a Ford vehicle parked on the roadway facing eastbound, according to police. The car was running and had one person in it, Shelisa T. Allen, according to police.

Police Find the Driver Asleep

Ms. Allen was the only person in the car. She was sitting in the driver’s seat asleep with her head slumped down, according to police.

Two responding officers knocked several times on the driver’s side window but received no response from Ms. Allen, according to police. They saw her move her body but still received no verbal response, according to police.

The rear driver’s side door of the Ford was unlocked, according to police. One officer reached inside the vehicle and opened the driver’s door, and the other officer then reached inside the car and removed the key from the ignition.

Police: Driver Appears Oblivious

Ms. Allen woke up. According to police, she appeared oblivious to how she ended up parked in the roadway and confused by the officers’ presence.

One of the officers ordered her to get out of the car. She allegedly refused to cooperate, telling officers she wanted her keys, according to police. The officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from her breath, according to police. She had slurred speech, according to police.

Officers gave her several more orders to get out of the car. She eventually complied.

Ms. Allen told police she came from “my cousin’s bar,” police said. She later confirmed that she came from Bixby’s Bar in Park Forest, according to police. According to the report, she allegedly told police she had two margaritas while at the bar.

An officer escorted her to the sidewalk to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Once they were on the sidewalk, Ms. Allen urinated on herself, according to police. The officer escorted her further down the sidewalk away from the urine, police said.

After the tests, police took her into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the report, she attempted to provide breath samples three times. All three attempts were insufficient, according to police.

Aggravated Battery to an Officer

On May 5 at approximately 3:35 PM, police charged Charles P. Diorio, 28, Park Forest, with two counts of aggravated battery to an officer.

Mr. Diorio was in custody in cell number two at the Park Forest Police Department because of an incident the night before when he allegedly set a fire in the rear seat of a squad vehicle. (See this report from May 4, 2024.) Two officers went to his cell because he had allegedly covered the cell security camera with his shirt, completely blocking the view of the camera, according to police.

When they entered the cell, Mr. Diorio was atop the bunk bed. Once an officer took the shirt away from the camera, Mr. Diorio allegedly removed his underwear, according to police. Presuming that he was now going to cover the security camera with his underwear, police took the underwear from him, according to the report.

Man Allegedly Spits on Police

Mr. Diorio allegedly refused to step down from the bunk bed after police repeatedly told him to do so, according to police. Officers had to pull him from the bed and place him on the floor, according to police. Mr. Diorio tried to take both the shirt and the underwear away from the officers, according to police.

Police then put him in handcuffs. They stood him up. As they were about to leave the cell, Mr. Diorio allegedly spat at the officers, hitting one in the face and the other in the right arm, according to police.

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Police arrested Caryn C. Terrell, 51, Park Forest, on May 5 and charged her with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police responded to a home on Fir Street, Court F-5, at 7:27 PM to investigate a report of a 10-32 (firearm) subject. According to the Official 10-Code List, “10-32” refers to a subject with a gun.

The caller told police that a woman wearing all black was showing a gun, according to the report. The caller said the woman who allegedly had the gun was with another woman wearing a blue shirt and a man. She was allegedly telling someone to come outside, according to police.

Police found the three people the caller described.

When officers arrived, they went to the grassy area between Courts F-4 and F-5. They saw three people. One of them, a man wearing a red shirt, began to walk away from police quickly. Police also saw a woman wearing a black sweater and pants, later identified as Caryn C. Terrell. The third person was a woman wearing a blue jacket and blue pants, according to police.

An officer called out to Ms. Terrell as she walked away from the police. She stopped briefly and began to move her hands towards the front of her body, retrieving an item. An officer saw it to be an “L-shaped” object. She tossed it away from herself, according to police. She then distanced herself from the object she threw, according to police.

Police Handcuff Suspect

Two officers approached the object, and another verbally ordered Ms. Terrell to lie on the ground. She complied. Police placed her in handcuffs, according to the report. Another officer reached the “L-shaped” object and saw that it was a firearm, a 9 mm Smith & Wesson SD9 VE, according to police. The weapon had a gray slide, black frame, and no magazine inside the gun. There was one round in the chamber, according to police.

Police checked with dispatch and found that Ms. Terrell had a valid FOID card but did not possess a Concealed Carry License, according to police. A female officer from the Matteson Police Department arrived on the scene to assist with the “female search,” according to the report.

Police discovered that Ms. Terrell had two firearm magazines within her bra, according to the report.

Witness: Children Came Running

Ms. Terrell declined to make a statement. Police spoke with a witness who said her children ran inside her home. She looked out the window and saw a woman dressed in all black banging on the door of a residence. At the same time, the woman allegedly began to load bullets into a magazine while screaming outside, according to police.

That’s when someone called 911.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Joi D. Lutz, 28, Park Forest, on May 5 and charged her with domestic battery.

Officers responded to a residence on Fir Street at 8:38 PM to investigate a disturbance report. When they arrived, an officer spoke with the caller, Joi D. Lutz. Ms. Lutz allegedly told police that she and a male friend got into an argument about their relationship. Ms. Lutz and the man confirmed no physical contact during the argument. Neither wanted to leave the home. Both wanted to remain on the scene but declined any further police assistance, according to police.

The two officers who responded subsequently left the residence.

Immediate Second Call

Minutes later, SouthCom Dispatch told officers that Ms. Lutz had called 911 again and wanted police to return to the home.

This time, the man greeted police at the door. He told them that right after the officers left, he and Ms. Lutz began to argue again. He alleged that Ms. Lutz threw a cup of liquor onto his person, according to the report.

Police spoke with Ms. Lutz. She allegedly confirmed the argument and threw the drink at the man, according to police.

The man said he wanted to pursue criminal complaints against Ms. Lutz on a charge of domestic battery, according to the report. Police took Ms. Lutz into custody and transported her to the Park Forest Police Department. There, they charged her with one count of domestic battery. She remained in custody pending transportation to the Markham Courthouse for a custody hearing, according to police.

Previous Calls for Service

Police note nine other calls for service between Ms. Lutz and this man dating back to 2021. The case numbers follow: