Park Forest Man Charged with Domestic Battery

Park Forest Police advise everyone to wear a mask. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports for Sept. 16 – Sept. 22, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with domestic battery after he allegedly struck a woman on the side of the face.

Montell S. Hardin, 27, 325 Illinois St., Park Forest, was arrested on September 18 and charged with domestic battery and resisting a police officer after police were dispatched to the 300 block of Illinois Street to investigate a report of domestic battery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the alleged victim who was crying. She told police that she was asleep when she was awakened by Montell S. Hardin yelling at her to leave, according to police.

Mr. Hardin was upset, she said because he saw that another man was calling her, according to police.

Mr. Hardin began yelling at her and allegedly struck the left side of her face causing her lower lip to bleed, according to police. She said she began gathering her clothes and started walking to the stairs when Mr. Hardin allegedly pushed her, causing her to stumble down two steps, according to police. She grabbed the guard rails to prevent herself from falling down the rest of the stairs, according to police.

She said she then started to leave the residence and Mr. Hardin allegedly pushed her out of the residence, according to police. She then contacted the Park Forest Police Department, according to the report.

An officer observed that the left side of the alleged victim’s lower lip was cut and bleeding, her left index finger was cut and bleeding, there was a cut on her left arm near her elbow, and bruising on the left side of her neck, according to police.

This was the only arrest in Park Forest reported during the week of September 19-22, 2020. There was one more arrest reported of a woman arrested in Evergreen Park in connection with a warrant out of Park Forest. We will report on this arrest after gathering more information about this arrest.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

The incident in this report was captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.