Officer Seeks Treatment for Possible COVID-19 Exposure Following Arrest: Reports Through Aug. 4, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- An officer was instructed to immediately end his tour of duty in early August to seek medical treatment for probably COVID-19 exposure following a traffic stop and arrest. The teen involved in the incident allegedly breathed on, spit, and coughed in the back of the officer’s sqad car, telling the officer, “You got COVID,” according to the report.

The arresting officer later proved to be negative for COVID-19.

“Not infected,” said Village Manager Tom Mick.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through August 4, 2020

Trespassing

Shawn J. Clanton, 31, 3906 Tower Dr., Richton Park, was arrested on July 31 and charged with trespassing after police were dispatched to the 100 block of Elm Street to investigate a report of an unwanted subject.

When police arrived, they found a man identified as Shawn J. Clanton banging on the front door of the residence to which they were called. Mr. Clanton appeared to be very irate and intoxicated, according to police.

Officers attempted to calm down Mr. Clanton who told officers that he had just moved into this residence with a woman, according to police. The woman came to the door and told officers that Mr. Clanton does not live at that home and she does not want Mr. Clanton on or in her property, according to police. The woman closed the door and officers tried to gain more information from Mr. Clanton but he began to scream and yell at the woman through the door, according to police.

While Mr. Clanton was yelling, an officer contacted the woman again who showed a lease agreement which indicated that only she was on the lease, and Mr. Clanton had “zero interest in the property,” according to the report.

Mr. Clanton asked for some of his personal property which he said was in the home but the woman said nothing of his was there, according to the report.

Police gave Mr. Clanton numerous warnings that he would be arrested on suspicion of trespassing if he continued to attempt to gain entry and not leave the property, according to police.

As the woman closed the door, Mr. Clanton allegedly advanced toward an officer in one last attempt to enter the residence, according to police. The officer stopped Mr. Clanton. Mr. Clanton allegedly began to struggle with the officer and it appeared, at one point, that Mr. Clanton was attempting to strike the officer, according to police.

Mr. Clanton was taken into custody and transported to the Park Forest Police Department for further investigation.

Officer Seeks Medical Treatment Following Arrest

Deshone Reed Jr., 18, 213 Rich Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on August 2 and issued five traffic citations, two charging disobeying a stop sign, another charging failure to signal, another charging speeding, and another charging fleeing/eluding a peace officer, according to police.

An officer was instructed on August 2 around 1 PM to review the circumstances of a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 12:03 PM. The officer who conducted the traffic stop had been instructed to immediately end his tour of duty and seek additional medical treatment due to probable COVID-19 exposure, according to the report.

The officer reviewing the incident observed the following from in-car and bodycam footage, according to police:

The arresting officer was on patrol when he observed a black Dodge Charger traveling southbound on Westwood Drive, according to police. As the Dodge approached Lakewood Boulevard preparing to stop at the posted stop sign, the vehicle allegedly did not come to a complete stop, according to police.

The vehicle then turned left, going eastbound on Lakewood Boulevard, allegedly without using a turn signal, according to police. The arresting officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to curb the vehicle, according to police.

The Charger proceeded eastbound after the officer activated his emergency lights, beginning to slow down at Lakewood Boulevard and West Rocket Circle, but continued and turn right, going southbound on West Rocket Circle, according to police. The vehicle continued toward Rich Road, allegedly disobeying the posted stop sign, according to police. The Dodge then turned left, going east on Gold Street, according to police. The vehicle then turned left, northbound, on East Rocket Circle, according to police.

The vehicle then came to an abrupt stop and a man exited from the passenger side of the vehicle, running through the walking path in that area, according to police. The officer in the vehicle then shared information about the passenger with SouthCom Dispatch and remained with the driver was still inside the Dodge, according to police.

Four other officers arrived to assist and set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the man who ran, according to police.

He was never found, according to the report.

Another officer arrived on the scene with the officer near the Dodge and the police conducted a “felony stop,” according to the report. The officers took position on the driver side and the passenger side of the Dodge and held the driver at gunpoint, according to the report.

The officer who pursued the Dodge instructed the driver, while at gunpoint, to put his hands out the window and opened the door from the outside, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Deshone Reed, complied and exited the vehicle, walking backward to the front of the squad, where he was placed in handcuffs, according to police.

While he was being handcuffed, the teen allegedly proceeded to “blow/breathe” directly toward the officer’s face, according to the report. The arresting officer asked him, “What are you doing? Do you have COVID?” according to the report.

Mr. Reed answered, “I’m breathing,” according to the report.

Officers then escorted Mr. Reed to the rear of the squad and attempted to put him inside the vehicle. While doing so, Mr. Reed allegedly turned his body away from the vehicle and spit toward the officers’ feet, according to police.

The arresting officer asked Mr. Reed, “Did you try to spit on me?” according to the police.

Mr. Reed replied, “I spit on the ground. If it ain’t get on you, shut the f*** up,” according to police.

While in the rear of the squad vehicle, the arresting officer heard Mr. Reed coughing and yelling at him, saying, “I’ll spit on you, you got COVID,” according to the report.

Mr. Reed’s vehicle was towed and seized per village ordinance.

The arresting officer proved to be negative for COVID-19. “Not infected,” according to Village Manager Tom Mick.

This investigation was turned over to the Detective Division for possible felony charges, according to the report. eNews Park Forest will update this report when upon learning the disposition of that investigation.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Titeana A.N. Washington, 21, 401 W. 35th St. #109, Steger, was arrested on August 3 and charged with violation of an order of protection after police responded to the first block of Oak Lane to investigate a report of a violation of an order of protection.

When police arrived, an officer spoke with Titeana A.N. Washington, who said she was at that address trying to speak with the homeowner because she got kicked out of the house where she lived, according to police. The homeowner contacted police and advised them that she has an order of protection against Ms. Washington which police confirmed, according to the report.

Ms. Washington was arrested and placed in a holding cell, processed on a charge of violation of an order of protection, and was later transported to the Markham Courthouse for a bond hearing on August 4, 2020.