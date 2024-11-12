Nurse Charged with DUI Has Stark Warning for Police: ‘I Hope You Never Need a Hospital,’ Police Said

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A nurse charged with DUI allegedly told police multiple times, “I hope you guys never have to go to the hospital.” She reportedly said this after telling them she was a nurse at a hospital where officers go for treatment of on-duty injuries, police said.

An officer saw an SUV parked in the southbound lanes of Orchard Drive after 1 AM. The driver had vomited on herself inside her car. She did not make it home that night. Instead, police charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol and provided her with a mandatory court date at Markham Courthouse.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning August 17, 2024

Nurse Charged DUI

Police arrested a nurse, Kyra L. Lane, 29, of the 200 block of Forest Blvd., Park Forest, on August 17 and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Ms. Lane had an initial court date of September 17, 2024.

An officer traveling southbound on North Orchard Drive approaching Westwood Drive saw a silver SUV stopped in the southbound lanes, south of the intersection, with its brake lights and right turn signal activated. It was 1:22 AM.

Driver’s Door is Ajar

Thinking the vehicle might be disabled, the officer advised SouthCom Dispatch that he would be with the car. He activated his emergency lights as he parked behind the vehicle, which he identified as a Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver’s door was ajar, according to the report.

As the officer approached the driver’s door, he saw what appeared to be vomit on the floor panel, the steering wheel, and the leg of the woman in the driver’s seat, according to police. The officer asked the woman, later identified as Kyra Lane if she was having car troubles. Ms. Lane said she was not and that she was two seconds away from her house, according to police.

The officer asked Ms. Lane if she was not feeling well and if she was on her way home. When asked where she lived, Ms. Lane stated an address on the 200 block of Forest Boulevard. The officer asked if anything in particular made Ms. Lane sick. She replied that there was not. According to police, she also said she had nothing to drink when the officer asked.

The officer asked if she had her driver’s license with her. Ms. Lane stated she did, then asked if the officer could not pull her over because she was around the corner from her home, according to police.

“Slightly pregnant”

Kyra L. Lane. (Photo: PFPD)

According to police, the officer advised that he was checking on her as she was stopped in traffic. Ms. Lane said she was okay and “slightly pregnant,” according to the report.

The officer once more asked for her driver’s license. She grabbed her purse from the front passenger seat, briefly looked through it, then provided her name and said, “One nine, no, I’m saying my, uh, oh, four, eight,” according to police. Ms. Lane then turned her radio volume down and apologized, stating that her phone was playing.

She said she resided around the corner, according to police.

The officer again asked for her driver’s license. Ms. Lane apologized and said she was trying to find it. She resumed looking through her purse.

The officer asked how far along she was in her pregnancy. She responded three months and was “slightly nauseous,” according to police. She then began to ask, “Is it bad?”

Nurse Eventually Charged Wants to Go Home

Ms. Lane stated she was a nurse simply trying to make it home. According to police, she said she did not know where her license was. During the interaction, she allegedly seemed confused; her eyes were glassy and slightly red, and she had slurred speech.

The officer got his notepad from his squad car and obtained Ms. Lane’s name and date of birth. He gave that information to SouthCom Dispatch, requesting a LEADS inquiry. According to police, Ms. Lane again said the officer did not have to pull her over because she was down the street from her home. She said she was throwing up and again said she was down the street from her house.

According to the report, the officer asked if she could’ve parked in the parking lot directly to her west. Ms. Lane said she could have but was nauseous, police said. She said she was coming from her friend’s house and again said she was a nurse. She told the officer her children were home, and she was trying to make it to them, according to police.

Ms. Lane pleaded with the officer to let her go, according to police, allegedly stating she was safe to drive and was not drunk.

Suspended Licence

SouthCom advised the officer that Ms. Lane’s driver’s license was suspended. The officer requested that another officer come to the scene.

When the information about her license was relayed to her, Ms. Lane allegedly said she was aware, had just picked her vehicle up, and was trying to get home, according to police.

The officer asked for her car’s insurance. According to police, she allegedly said her insurance was pending because she had just made a payment the day before. After the officer asked again, Ms. Lane stated she had nothing to drink that night.

The officer asked Ms. Lane to get out of her vehicle. He administered the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Afterward, the officer advised Ms. Lane that he was taking her into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Ms. Lane refused to submit a breath sample later at the police station, according to the report.

An Alleged Warning

Police note that Ms. Lane, a nurse charged with DUI, stated “numerous times that she was a nurse in the cardiac unit. Additionally, she told officers which hospital she worked at. According to police, this is a local hospital where Park Forest Officers are taken for treatment for on-duty injuries.

While at the PFPD, Ms. Lane allegedly stated multiple times, “I hope you guys never have to go to the hospital.”

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Waynique Y. Jackson, 19, of the 200 block of Kentucky Street, Park Forest, on August 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Dispatched at 10:19 AM, police heard through SouthCom that there was a physical altercation taking place at a home on Kentucky Street, along with a lot of yelling, according to the report. When police arrived, they could hear yelling coming from inside the house.

They spoke with Ms. Waynique Jackson, who alleged that a family member threw an object at her, and she threw it back, according to police. She further alleged that the family member tried to fight with her and that the family member punched her a couple of times in the face, according to police.

Ms. Jackson could not give an exact number of punches she allegedly received.

She then related that she began to defend herself from the family member and, while doing so, their dog “mauled” her right arm, according to the report. That’s when she called the police, police said.

An officer saw that Ms. Jackson’s lip was bloody and that her right arm had blood on it along with bite marks.

Other Sides

The family member alleged he was lying on the couch when Ms. Jackson allegedly threw something at his face. He asked her why she threw the object. She allegedly then began striking him. He said it became physical between him and Ms. Jackson. The man reportedly admitted striking her in the face in self-defense, according to police.

The family member said he attempted to retreat into the bathroom to get away from her. He explained that another family member was between him and Ms. Jackson.

Sometime during this, their dog got out of his cage and bit Ms. Jackson, according to the report.

Another officer spoke to another family member who alleged that Ms. Jackson began the physical altercation. This family member further alleged that Ms. Jackson pushed her, but she did not want to sign criminal complaints.

Police note in the report that officers were dispatched to that home nine times. These were all domestic disturbances between the family member and Ms. Jackson, police said.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Davante M. Donaldson, 27, of the 3400 block of Western Ave., Park Forest, on August 17 and charged him with domestic battery.

Five officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Western Avenue at 9:16 PM to investigate a disturbance report. When they arrived, officers found two men standing in the immediate area of a 2014 BMW with a proclaimed train-to-attack-on-demand pitbull dog, according to police.

One of the men was Davante M. Donaldson.

While speaking with Mr. Donaldson, SouthCom Dispatch told officers that a caller alleged the two subjects by the vehicle had a firearm in the car. Police handcuffed, detained, and conducted a patdown of the men for weapons.

The second man consented to the search of his person and the BMW. All searches yielded negative results for weapons, according to police. Police spoke with Mr. Donaldson. He alleged that a family member punched him, and this resulted in the two of them getting into a physical altercation, according to the report.

A Witness Speaks

A witness, the complainant, stated that Mr. Donaldson and the other man came to the complainant’s residence and began a verbal dispute. This was regarding Mr. Donaldson’s dog roaming around the residence without a leash, according to police. While this verbal dispute ensued, Mister Donaldson allegedly pushed a trash bin over. The other man reportedly attempted to push him off to stop him from tilting the trash bin over, according to police.

Simultaneously, police said, Mr. Donaldson allegedly swung his balled-up fist and struck the other man in the head, according to police. The other man dropped to the floor in self-defense, and the two allegedly descended into wrestling and fighting from there, police said.

Complainant Draws a Weapon

The complainant said she pulled out her firearm in fear that Mr. Donaldson and a third man were going to batter the first man Mr. Donaldson wrestled with, according to police. She ordered everyone to separate from each other, according to police.

After the men separated, the other man and Mr. Donaldson left the scene, according to the report.

About five minutes later, they returned and continued their verbal dispute. The complainant said this led her to believe that she was not the only one with the firearm on the scene.

After a discussion with a second witness, police told Mr. Donaldson they were arresting him on suspicion of domestic battery.

Violation of an Order of Protection

Police arrested Stanley E. McBay, 59, of the 16500 block of Paulina Ave., Markham, on August 18 and charged him with one misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection. Officers arrested Mr. McBay after they were dispatched to an address on Green Street at 7:59 AM to investigate a domestic disturbance.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.