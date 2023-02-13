Officers salute family and Park Forest citizens, pfpd
The the driver of a school bus that struck and killed a child will receive no citations regarding the child's death, police announced Sunday.
No Moving Violations Charges for School Bus Driver in Death of Child

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The driver of a school bus that struck and killed a child on January 20 will receive no charges regarding the child's death, police announced Sunday. While the driver did not possess a valid Commercial Driver's License at the time of the accident, the driver will "receive no citations relating to moving violations," police announced Sunday.

Police have not revealed any information on the identity of the driver. Given the decision of police, we will not seek that information.

"After the completion of a thorough and exhaustive investigation into . . .

