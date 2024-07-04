Most Fireworks Are Illegal; Violators Face Stiff Fines.

The Parade Begins at Six, Village Fireworks After 9 PM

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Signs throughout the Village warn everyone of stiff fines of $750. Signs in some co-ops warn of even more stiff fines residents might face. For example, residents of Ash Street Cooperative could face fines up to $1,000 from the co-op in addition to any fines police might charge.

The village posted signs throughout the community over the past week to remind residents that fireworks are prohibited.

“As a friendly reminder, for a safe 4th of July experience, the Village encourages you to leave the fireworks to the professionals and come to the DownTown area to watch the fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Thursday,” Village officials say on social media.

Police Chief: Fireworks Illegal in Illinois

Park Forest Police Chief Brian Rzyski emphasized that the intention is not to prevent people from celebrating. Instead, officials want to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe Fourth of July,” Rzyski said. “At the same time, fireworks are illegal not just in the Village of Park Forest but in the state of Illinois.”

In Illinois, handheld fireworks, bottle rockets, and Roman candles are illegal to sell, possess, or use. Violators may be subject to a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of $2,500. Additionally, buying fireworks in Indiana, Wisconsin, or a neighboring state and bringing them into Illinois is illegal.

Rzyski said residents should leave the fireworks to the professionals. He invites everyone to enjoy the Village’s fireworks show, which will follow entertainment in the Village’s downtown beginning at 7 p.m. on July 4.

Park Forest Deputy Fire Chief Mark Cotrano echoed Rzyski’s comments, noting the safety risks associated with fireworks.

“Last year, nationwide, there were eight deaths and over 9,700 injuries because of fireworks,” Cotrano said. “Even something that may appear harmless, like a sparkler, can burn at temperatures ranging from 1,200–3,000°F — which is hot enough to melt some metals.”

Independence Day Parade

The parade route for Park Forest’s 4th of July parade. The red star marks the beginning and end of the parade route. (Photo: VOPF)

The annual Fourth of July parade steps off at 6 PM at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Orchard Drive. The Village’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at dusk in Park Forest’s downtown Thursday evening.