Man Slain in Park Forest Identified

Inside the Park Forest Police Station. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Park Forest Police identified the man shot and killed last Thursday in the 23400 block of South Western Avenue as Lethaniel Anderson, age 22, of Chicago, police said in a statement.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m. where they found Mr. Anderson, with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was rushed to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields but was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A 17-year-old Park Forest teen was also found shot with serious injuries and continues to be treated at the hospital at this time, police said.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred within a parked vehicle in a multi-family housing parking lot. With assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, all involved parties have been identified and have been determined to have a nexus to each other, police said in the statement.

“Detectives are continuing the investigation, and as the investigation is active, no additional information is available at this time,” police said in the statement.