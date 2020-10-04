Man Faces Felony Charge After Allegedly Striking and Kicking Police

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, 2020

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man was charged with felony aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking one officer more than once and kicking another.

Lance M. Taylor, 44, 22442 Arquilla Dr., Park Forest, was arrested on August 9 and charged with felony aggravated battery to a police officer after police were dispatched at 9:59 PM to the first block of South Arbor Trail to investigate a 911 hang-up. Mr. Taylor was also charged with resisting a peace officer. The number from the 911 hang-up was associated with 43 S. Arbor Trail, according to the report.

When police arrived, one officer saw a man, later identified as Lance M. Taylor, and a woman in the circle drive area in front of 43 Arbor Trail. The two were engaged in a conversation.

The officer approached and asked if everything was okay. Mr. Taylor, who appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly stated, “Better if you walk off,” according to the report.

The officer asked if someone called 911 and Mr. Taylor allegedly said, “I don’t know, do you see a 911 situation?” according to the report.

The woman said that the two were having conversations about families. Mr. Taylor then allegedly grabbed the woman and started walking west towards the parking area saying, “Let’s go, they don’t care,” according to police.

The officer responded, “That’s why we’re here,” according to police. The officer had his flashlight shining on the two and Mr. Taylor turned around and allegedly started walking quickly towards the officer saying, “Get the f***ing light off me, I’m having a conversation,” according to police.

Mr. Taylor then allegedly pushed the officer’s left arm with his right hand, according to police.

Mr. Taylor then allegedly said, “What the f*** you mean. I’m having a conversation,” according to police. Mr. Taylor then allegedly hit the officer’s left hand, causing the officer’s flashlight to fall to the ground, according to police.

The officer advised Mr. Taylor that he was under arrest.

The officer grabbed Mr. Taylor and attempted to place his left arm behind his back, continuing to tell him that he was under arrest, according to police. Mr. Taylor then allegedly said, “I will f*** you up,” according to police.

The officer told him he was under arrest on suspicion of battery, according to police.

The officer pointed his department-issued Taser at Mr. Taylor while trying to get Taylor’s left arm behind his back, according to police. Mr. Taylor started to walk away from the officer. The officer attempted to grab Mr. Taylor by the arm and Mr. Taylor allegedly swung his right hand, striking the officer’s right hand, which caused the Taser to fall to the ground, according to police.

Mr. Taylor turned away from the officer and started walking away, according to police.

The officer picked up his Taser and deployed it, hitting Mr. Taylor on the right arm and lower right back area, according to police. Mr. Taylor fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement, according to police.

The officer then grabbed Mr. Taylor by the left arm and told him to put his hands behind his back, according to police. The officer attempted to place Mr. Taylor’s arms behind his back, but Mr. Taylor allegedly tensed up, according to police.

Another officer arrived on the scene and assisted with placing Mr. Taylor’s hands behind his back, according to police. Police handcuffed Mr. Taylor and escorted him to the first officer’s squad car.

The two officers attempted to place Mr. Taylor in the squad car but Mr. Taylor allegedly refused to get inside, according to police. Mr. Taylor then allegedly said, “I’ll beat the sh** out of you. Without this sh**, I’ll f*** you up,” according to police.

As the second officer to respond attempted to get Mr. Taylor into the squad car, Mr. Taylor allegedly kicked that officer’s leg, according to police.

Mr. Taylor then entered the squad car and was transported to the Park Forest Police Department, according to the report.

The arresting officer contacted the Will County States Attorney Felony Review and an Asst. States Attorney approved a charge of aggravated battery to a police officer, according to the report.

This was the only arrest reported during the week of August 5-11, 2020.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

This incident was captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

