Woman Accused of Stabbing a Man During Argument: Police

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning October 5, 2024

Lake County Warrant

Police arrested Marlon McNulty, 22, of the first block of W. 142nd St., Dix more, on October 5, issued him a citation charging speeding, and processed him on a warrant out of Lake County. An officer patrolling at 1:24 AM saw a white Chevrolet sedan heading southbound on Western Avenue at 45 miles per hour and a 35 mph zone, according to police.

Aggravated DUI (Class 4 Felony)

Police arrested Mack A. Coleman, 38, of the 300 block of W. 15th Pl., Chicago Heights, on October 5 and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol (a class 4 felony), disobeying a stop sign, improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC over .08, and driving while license was suspended.

An officer was stationary in the parking lot of a business in the first block of Norwood Boulevard, monitoring traffic on Western Avenue at 2:32 AM. He saw a black SUV traveling west on Algonquin Street approaching Western Avenue, which allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and did not use a turn signal as it turned north onto Western Avenue, according to police. The SUV then swerved and ran into the curb and/or guardrail on the east side of Western just south of the CN railroad tracks, police said.

The officer caught up with the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Beacon Boulevard. The driver and only occupant of the car was Mack A. Coleman, police said. Mr. Coleman provided valid proof of insurance but told the officer that his driver’s license was suspended and that he did not have any identification on himself, the police said. He provided his name and date of birth.

When the officer conducted a LEADS inquiry through SouthCom Dispatch, he confirmed that Mr. Coleman’s driving privileges were currently suspended, according to police. While speaking with Mr. Coleman, the officer noted that he allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the interior of the vehicle, according to police. The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Mr. Coleman. After the test, the officer advised him he was arresting him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Coleman provided a breath sample that indicated a BAC of .164, according to the police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Antoine D. Wilson, 35, of the 1000 block of W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, on October 5 and charged him with domestic battery and theft under $500.

Officers responded to an address on Sauk Trail at 7:24 PM to investigate a domestic battery report. Before police arrived, SouthCom Dispatch advised that the complainant said she was choked. She further alleged that the person who choked her took her cell phone as he left the home, police said.

When police arrived, the complainant said she and Antoine D. Wilson began to argue when the argument became physical, according to police. She said she ran to her bedroom and locked herself in, police said. She alleged that Mr. Wilson was able to gain entry into the room and began to choke her with both hands around her neck, according to police.

Domestic Battery: Allegedly Stabbing a Man

Police arrested Marquaita A. Willis, 35, of the 200 block of Arcadia St., Park Forest, and charged her with domestic battery on October 5. Police also arrested Moniqua S. Kelly, 39, of the 700 block of Red Oak Ln., University Park, and charged her with two counts of domestic battery. It was Ms. Kelly who was accused of stabbing the man.

Officers responded to a home on Allegheny Street at 8:20 PM to investigate a disturbance report. SouthCom dispatch informed officers that someone stabbed an unknown subject, and the alleged offender was still on the scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found several people yelling at each other and walking back and forth in the street. One officer noticed that three of the people, two women and a man, appeared to have blood on themselves.

Allegations Against One Woman

Police spoke with one of the women, later identified as Moniqua S. Kelly, who was uncooperative, according to police. Ms. Kelly was allegedly yelling at a man and hit him in the head with a stick, police said. Ms. Kelly then allegedly wandered around yelling at neighbors and threatened them, police said. She reportedly said that she does not talk to police and would not tell officers anything else, according to police.

Ms. Kelly allegedly tried to walk away from police and go inside a home, police said. Her clothing was ripped and stained with a blood-like substance, according to police.

Allegations Against a Second Woman

The officer who spoke with Ms. Kelly then talked to another woman, later identified as Marquaita A. Willis, who was also uncooperative, according to police. Ms. Willis said she was fighting with a man; it was a family issue, and she said she did not speak with police, police said.

Ms. Willis had blood on her shirt, arms, and one of her hands.

The officer then talked to a man who appeared highly intoxicated, was incoherent, and pacing, police said. He was not able to tell officers what happened. He said he only wanted to go home. The man had a large cut to his head that was bleeding, police said.

Police spoke with a witness who told an officer that she did not know why, but Ms. Kelly, Ms. Willis, and the man were in a verbal argument in the middle of the street. The witness saw a man holding a large stick, pointing it at Ms. Kelly. Ms. Kelly allegedly had a knife in her hand, pointing it at the man with the stick, police said.

Stabbing a Man: Victim Taken to Hospital

While the man focused on Ms. Kelly, Ms. Willis allegedly hit him from behind with a glass bottle, police said.

Someone then went over to break up the three from fighting, and when doing so, Ms. Kelly tried to hit them but missed. She hit that man in the face, knocking him to the ground, police said. At one point, Ms. Kelly allegedly had a knife again and stabbed the man, who screamed about being stabbed, police said. Someone then rushed that person to the hospital, police said.

Park Forest Paramedics transported the man with a cut to his head to the Franciscan Health Hospital in Olympia Fields, police said. Officers informed Ms. Kelly and Ms. Willis that they were arresting them, police said. Police went to the hospital to interview the alleged stabbing victim, according to the report.

Livingston County Warrant

Police arrested Alfred E. Spikes, 33, of the 500 block of Wood St., Chicago Heights, and processed him on a Livingston County warrant charging failure to appear.

At around 9:56 PM, two officers patrolled in a vehicle when they saw an SUV heading southbound on Western Avenue from Steger Road. The SUV was in the far right lane and allegedly did not signal when required when it switched lanes and turned into the Westbridge Apartments, police said. After police spoke with Mr. Spikes, the driver, one officer conducted a LEADS inquiry and learned of the no-bond warrant out of Livingston County, according to police.

