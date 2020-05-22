U.P. Man Charged with Felony Fleeing After Car Chase

Officer Tim Hoskins of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A University Park man is facing multiple charges including a felony aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer charge after an officer pursued a vehicle suspected of being involved in a car accident.

Jalen J.W. Hutton, 22, 1092 Amhurst Lane, University Park, was arrested on April 25 and charged with one count of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, one count of resisting a peace officer, and issued traffic citations charging leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license was suspended, aggravated speeding, disobeying a traffic control signal, and improper lane usage. Mr. Hutton was also processed on two warrants out of Pike County charging driving while license was suspended and revocation of court supervision.

An officer on patrol at approximately 7:57 PM was in the area of Western Avenue and Dogwood Street when he overheard that another officer had just been flagged down by a motorist at CVS Pharmacy, 1 Main St., Park Forest. That officer responded as in assisting officer.

While traveling southbound on Western Avenue and crossing the intersection of Main Street, the officer observed a gray SUV with heavy front end damage traveling eastbound on Main Street. The SUV allegedly disregarded the red traffic signal and turned northbound on Western Avenue, according to police. The officer conducted a U-turn and began to follow the SUV. While doing so, the officer radioed the officer at CVS and asked if the vehicle he was following was suspected in the incident that officer was investigating at the pharmacy. The officer at CVS told the officer following the SUV that the SUV was allegedly involved in a car accident and was allegedly fleeing the scene, according to police.

The officer following the SUV caught up to the vehicle on Western Avenue near 26th Street. The officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop the SUV. The SUV continued northbound on Western Avenue allegedly at speeds in excess of 50 mph in the posted 35 mph zone, according to police. The officer in pursuit observed that the vehicle made no attempts to stop and subsequently activated the emergency siren on his patrol vehicle, according to police. The SUV quickly began to accelerate allegedly at speeds in excess of 80 mph in the posted 35 mph zone, also veering from side to side in the left-hand Lane, according to police. The officer informed dispatch of the pursuit and the vehicle soon pulled over to the curb on Western Avenue near Illinois Street after approximately 1 mile of chase, according to police.

As soon as the SUV stopped, the driver, later identified as Jalen J.W. Hutton, allegedly opened the driver’s door and attempted to exit, according to police. The officer who had curbed the vehicle drew his department issued handgun and ordered Mr. Hutton back inside the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police. Mr. Hutton returned to the vehicle and closed the door, according to police. The officer asked ordered Mr. Hutton to place his hands outside the vehicle. Mr. Hutton then allegedly threw a black bag onto Western Avenue from the driver’s window, according to police. Mr. Hutton then allegedly proceeded to crawl out of the open driver’s window of his vehicle and climb onto the roof of the vehicle, according to police. Mr. Hutton stood on top of the SUV briefly before allegedly jumping to the ground and running Southeast towards a nearby shopping Plaza, according to police. The officer pursued Mr. Hutton on foot and caught up to him near Harold’s Chicken, 1537 Western Avenue, Chicago Heights, according to police. The officer drew his department issued Taser, displayed the red dot on Mr. Hutton’s person and ordered Mr. Hutton to the ground, according to police.

Mr. Hutton complied.

The officer subsequently took Mr. Hutton into custody “without additional resistance,” according to the report. While speaking with Mr. Hutton, the officer suspected that Mr. Hutton was under the influence of unknown narcotics, according to police. Mr. Hutton was secured in the officers patrol vehicle and transported to the Park Forest Police Department, according to police.

The book bag was recovered on scene by officers and contained $1100 cash, according to the report.

Police inspecting the SUV discovered heavy front end and passenger side damage to the vehicle. Police took photographs and the vehicle was towed from the scene and an administrative seizure was placed on it per village ordinance, according to the report.

Mr. Hutton was charged as detailed above.

This was the only arrest reported during the week of April 22-28, 2020.

eNews Park Forest: About Police Reports

Those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

