Two Felony Drug Charges for Glenwood Teen: Police

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Glenwood teen faces two felony drug charges after police alleged finding suspected cannabis, scales, and ecstasy pills. Other incidents in that period include two people charged with DUI and one person charged with Illegal transportation of alcohol.

DUI

Police arrested Kay J. Monique Pena, 48, of the 700 block of Circle Drive, University Park, on October 9 and charged her with DUI and improper lane usage.

An officer patrolling at 11:40 PM saw a white van heading south on Western Avenue toward Illinois Street. As the van drove through the intersection and approached the officer driving north, it began to drift into oncoming traffic and over the double solid center lane line, according to police. The officer conducted a U-turn and caught up with the white 2012 Chrysler Town & Country vehicle. He followed the Chrysler south on Western Avenue past North Street.

He allegedly saw the vehicle straddled the center lane line, police said.

Traffic Stop

Kay Monique J. Pena. (Photo Courtesy PFPD)

Activating the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle, the officer conducted a traffic stop in the Shell Gas Station parking lot in the 2000 block of Western Ave., Chicago Heights. The driver was Kay Monique J. Pena. She exited the vehicle holding a bag of Wendy’s, police said. The officer directed her to return to the car, and she complied. He apprised her of the reason for the stop, and Ms. Pena said she was because she was eating Wendy’s, police said.

The officer asked for her driver’s license and proof of insurance. She provided her Illinois driver’s license but allegedly forgot to provide her proof of insurance until the officer reminded her, police said.

Officer Suspects DUI

Ms. Pena allegedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes and a distinct slur. The police said the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from the inside of the vehicle. She reportedly admitted to consuming one glass of sangria approximately two hours prior.

The officer asked her to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the testing, the officer advised her he was arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At the Park Forest Police Department, Ms. Pena refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

Her initial court date was December 6, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

Illegal Transportation of Alcohol

Police arrested Lewis Z. McMillian, 47, of the 16500 block of Greenwood Ave., South Holland, on October 10 and charged him with speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol.

An officer saw a white four-door Kia Telluride driving southbound on Western Avenue at Birch Street at 1:39 AM. The driver was going 56 mph in the 35 mph zone, according to police.

The officer, who was driving northbound, conducted a U-turn and activated the emergency lights on her vehicle. She conducted a traffic stop on Western Avenue at Chestnut Street, police said. The officer told the driver, Lewis C. McMillian, the reason for the stop. Mr. McMillian said he thought the speed limit was 45 miles per hour, according to the police.

According to the report, Mr. McMillian’s eyes were glassy and slightly red. The officer asked him for his driver’s license and insurance. He told her he had it, but as he went through his wallet, he allegedly could not get his driver’s license right away, according to police.

Two other officers arrived on the scene to assist.

Mr. McMillian allegedly admitted that he consumed red champagne a few hours earlier, police said. The officer asked him to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, the officer arrested Mr. McMillian on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Inside the car, police found several red foam cups on the floorboard near the rear passenger and driver seat. There was also a puddle of what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage spilled on the rear floorboard, police said. Officers also found an 818 Reposado Tequila bottle, police said.

Mr. McMillian agreed to a breathalyzer test at the police station. This yielded a result of .000, according to the report. Police did not charge Mr. McMillian with a DUI.

Two Felony Drug Charges

Police arrested Kia R. Bills, 19, of the 19400 block of Glenwood Rd., Chicago Heights, on October 10 and charged him with one felony count of manufacturing and the delivery of cannabis, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and issued him traffic citations charging no front plate and one red tail light.

An officer patrolling in the area of Sauk Trail and Western Avenue stopped at the traffic signal facing westbound on Sauk Trail at Western Avenue. It was 10:59 PM.

He saw a silver Audi turn northbound onto Western Avenue from eastbound Sauk Trail that allegedly did not have a front registration plate, police said. Turning northbound on Western Avenue, the officer noted that the passenger side red tail light was out on the vehicle as well, police said. He curbed the car on Western Avenue just south of Main Street.

Officer Reports Seeing Smoke

The driver and sole occupant of the car was Kia R. Bills. Immediately smelling the odor of burnt cannabis coming from the vehicle, smoke billowed out of the car as Mr. Bills opened the windows, police said.

Mr. Bills said he wasn’t smoking and then retrieved a burnt cigar that contained a green plantlike material, suspected cannabis, police said. Mr. Bills said the cigar was not even lit, police said. The police said Mr. Bills had a valid license and proof of insurance. The officer asked him to exit the vehicle, and he complied.

Inside the car, the officer found two Ziploc bags containing suspected cannabis inside the center console along with multiple empty Ziploc bags, police said. Mr. Bills told the officer that the glove compartment didn’t open. The officer pressed the button that released the glove compartment. It opened without any issue, police said.

Suspected M365 and MDMA Pills Contribute to Felony Drug Charges

Inside, the officer found a prescription bottle containing four white oval pills stamped M365, police said. Mr. Bills allegedly said that was his medicine, according to the report. The officer also retrieved a black Ziploc bag from the glove compartment that contained two suspected MDMA pills.

Mr. Bills again spoke up and allegedly said he wasn’t going to lie, that he does those pills to get high, police said.

The officer also found two scales inside the glove compartment and discovered the name on the prescription bottle had been tampered with, police said.

The officer arrested Mr. Bills.

Police find more in the spare tire compartment.

Continuing to search the vehicle, the officer also located a white grocery bag inside the spare tire compartment. This bag contained 22 Ziploc bags of suspect cannabis, four Ziploc bags of THC edibles, one glass jar containing suspect cannabis, and two THC vape pens, according to police.

The officer had Mr. Bill’s vehicle towed on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing and delivery of cannabis, police said.

At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Bills allegedly stated that he takes the ecstasy pills and the hydrocodone pills when he needs to get high, according to police. Asked about the cannabis recovered from the spare tire compartment, Mr. Bills allegedly said that he is 19, smokes weed, and does not sell narcotics, police said. He reportedly told the officer that one of the scales from inside the car was for weed, and the other belonged to a family member who got it from his science class, police said.

DUI Over 0.08

Police arrested Randall C. Wade, 30, of the 1100 block of Park Ave., Ford Heights, on October 11 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol over 0.08, driving under the influence, aggravated speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, no valid drivers license, and unlawful transportation of alcohol in a vehicle.

An officer was driving westbound on Sauk Trail at Shabbona Drive at 12:36 AM. She saw a black four-door Chevy Malibu allegedly traveling eastbound on Sauk Trail at a high rate of speed. The officer confirmed the vehicle’s speed on her radar, which showed 66 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

The officer conducted a U-turn, activated her emergency lights, and conducted a traffic stop at Meota Street and Sauk Trail. Approaching the vehicle, the officer told the driver, Randal C. Wade, why she pulled him over. Mr. Wade allegedly said he was on his way home and needed to urinate, police said. He said he had just come from getting something to eat.

Officer Suspects DUI

Randal C. Wade. (Photo Courtesy PFPD)

The officer asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Mr. Wade allegedly said that his driver’s license was expired. The officer reportedly noticed that Mr. Wade’s eyes were bloodshot, red, and glassy, according to police. Mr. Wade allegedly admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages that day, police said.

He then informed the officer that he needed to urinate and was not able to hold it in. The officer allowed Mr. Wade to urinate near a bush that was nearby, police said. When Mr. Wade returned to the vehicle, he allegedly admitted to drinking two shots of Hennessy and said that he just left Bixby’s Bar and Grill on Central Park Ave. in Park Forest.

The officer told him she would conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests to see if he could drive home safely. After the tests, the officer arrested Mr. Wade on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Wade provided a breath sample that yielded a BAC of 0.105, police said. He had an initial court date of November 19, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.