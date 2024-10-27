She Allegedly Tried to Sell Another Person’s Car for Junk: Police

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged a woman who allegedly tried to take possession of a car parked at North Arbor Trail and sell it for junk. And she almost netted $500 by selling someone else’s car, police said.

Police said the vehicle had been parked outside for some time, and even the owner admitted that. But police said a woman tried to sell the car to a tow company for junk, and she almost succeeded.

Police charged Winter E. Johnson, 36, of the 100 block of N. Arbor Trl., Park Forest, with attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal trespass to a vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, forgery, and possession of a stolen registration.

Police responded at 4:59 PM to the 100 block of N. Arbor Trl. to investigate a “neighbor problem.” While en route, SouthCom Dispatch told officers that two neighbors were fighting because of a vehicle in the process of being towed.

Woman Learns Tow Truck Taking Her Car for Junk

When police arrived, they saw a silver 2005 Mercedes lifted onto a tow truck. They spoke with one person who said she mostly lives in Chicago. While on Arbor Trail, she noticed a tow truck lifting her Mercedes onto it. According to police, she went to confront the tow truck driver.

According to police, the driver said Ms. Winter E. Johnson gave him the paper registration for the vehicle. The woman claimed she owned the vehicle. The tow truck driver then asked her for proof of car ownership, and she provided her driver’s license. As the license matched the registration, the driver apologized and gave her the registration back, police said.

While she was speaking with the tow truck driver, Ms. Johnson stood by the vehicle and kept saying the car was hers, according to police. The driver asked Ms. Johnson to prove that the vehicle was hers. According to police, Ms. Johnson then ran into an apartment.

According to police, the Mercedes owner said the only way Ms. Johnson could get the car’s registration was by accessing the glove box. She alleged that Ms. Johnson got into her car because she might’ve left it unlocked. She admitted the vehicle had been in the parking lot for a long time and needed mechanical work that she could not afford.

She did not expect someone might try to sell her car as junk.

The management company told her they were going to tow the car. According to the report, the owner planned to tow it to her Chicago home the following week.

Tow Truck Driver’s Account: Almost Bought the Car for Junk

The tow truck driver said he received a message from his company with the address and vehicle registration. When he arrived, he spoke with Ms. Johnson, who allegedly said that the vehicle was hers and that she wanted to sell it to him for junk, according to the police. She gave the tow truck driver the paper registration for the vehicle, her ID, and no other documents, according to police.

When he asked for the title, Ms. Johnson allegedly said she lost it, according to police.

The driver checked the VIN to see if the vehicle was stolen. He noticed that the ID’s name differed from the name on the registration. When he asked why the name was different, Ms. Johnson allegedly said that she bought the vehicle from her cousin but didn’t have the title or any other documents, according to police.

He told Ms. Johnson that because she had no other form of documentation, he needed her to fill out a bill of sale. According to police, Ms. Johnson and the driver agreed on a price of $500 for the Mercedes. Ms. Johnson filled out a bill of sale.

Actual Owner Challenges the Sale of Her Car

While she was filling out the bill of sale, the actual owner of the car came out and told the driver that the Mercedes belonged to her, police said.

After confirming who owned the vehicle, the driver returned it to her.

The tow truck driver gave the officer the Illinois Junk Vehicle Bill of Sale paper, which had Ms. Johnson’s handwritten information. The paper also showed Ms. Johnson’s signature, according to police.

Ms. Johnson told police that the vehicle had been parked in the same spot for a long time. According to police, she allegedly believed the vehicle’s owners had been gone for a couple of years. Thinking the car was abandoned, Ms. Johnson reportedly took possession of it. According to the report, she also called the tow truck company to sell it.

The report said she asked the tow company if the vehicle had been abandoned. She said she did not have any papers. She asked if the tow company would tow the car and give her money.

She alleged they told her they would pay her, according to police.

Police: A Story Changes

She then arranged for the tow company to get the car, according to police. Ms. Johnson allegedly told police she never went inside the vehicle, according to the report. When police asked her how she obtained the registration inside the car, she reportedly changed her story.

She allegedly said that another tow company came to look at the vehicle and buy it. With her permission, that tow company reportedly went inside the car to inspect it before buying it, according to police. While they were inside the car, she alleged they found the registration and handed it to her, according to police. She said that they then left without buying the car, according to police.

Police arrested Ms. Johnson and took her to the Park Forest Police Department. They contacted the Will County State’s Attorney’s office. After hearing the facts of the case, according to the police, ASA Filipitch approved felony charges of attempted stolen motor vehicle, forgery, and possession of stolen registration, according to the report.

Ms. Johnson’s initial court date in Will County was August 8, 2024, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

