Schaumburg Woman Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance: Reports

A Schaumburg woman faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance after an officer discovered hydrocodone on her person. The woman allegedly told the officer she had no prescription.

Others in this series saw charges of battery, domestic battery, and DUI. These cover September 11 through September 15.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning September 11, 2024

Chicago Man: Battery

Police arrested Jermaine J. Sanders, 29, of the 4000 block of W. Sir Mack Rd., Chicago, on September 11 and charged him with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification.

Police responded to a business about a holdup alarm in the 400 block of Sauk Trail at 2:57 AM. While on their way, SouthCom Dispatch made contact with a store staff member who alleged that a man tried to hit him. He advised that the man left toward the Mobile Gas Station across the street.

When police arrived, an employee told them that a man, later identified as Jermaine J. Sanders, came into 7-Eleven and asked for free food, according to police. The employee told Mr. Sanders he would not give him free food. Mr. Sanders allegedly got angry and lifted his arm above his head, making a motion as if he was going to strike the employee, police said. The employee contacted the police and told Mr. Sanders to leave the store.

Police located Mr. Sanders in the Mobile Gas Station parking lot in the 3600 block of Richton Park. He was near one of the gas pumps, according to police. Police confirmed Mr. Sanders’s identity with the employee, police said. When asked, Mr. Sanders allegedly gave police a false name, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Ronald W. Boss, 58, of the 300 block of Somonauk St., Park Forest, on September 11 and charged him with domestic battery.

Officers responded to an address on Somonauk Street at approximately 6:30 PM to investigate a personal injury accident. They found a man and woman sitting down in the driveway, police said. The man said he and Mr. Boss began to argue over money, police said. The argument became heated, and Mr. Boss decided to leave the home in his vehicle, a GMC Terrain. The other man commented that Mr. Boss was “extremely upset.”

As Mr. Boss was reversing in the GMC, he allegedly put the GMC in Drive and aggressively drove up the driveway, police said. While driving up the driveway, he hit a pile of items, including a wooden bed frame, according to police. Mr. Boss also allegedly ran over the foot of the man with whom he was arguing, police said.

Chicago Man: Warrant

Police arrested Brandon A. McIntyre, 18, of the 3300 block of W. Potomac Ave., Chicago, on September 11 and processed him on a warrant out of Rockford, Illinois.

At 11:07 PM, an officer on patrol saw a silver sedan heading southbound on Western Avenue from Sauk Trail that allegedly did not have license plates, according to police. The officer curbed the vehicle at Western Avenue and Steger Road. The driver and sole occupant of the car was Brandon McIntyre, police said.

The officer checked LEADS and found that Mr. McIntyre had a valid driver’s license. He also noted a warrant out of Rockford, Illinois, on a charge of aggravated battery, according to police. Winnebago County confirmed the no-bond warrant and said they would extradite Mr. McIntyre.

Schaumburg Woman: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police arrested Nicole K. Riley, 45, of the 400 block of Oleander Dr., Schaumburg, on September 12 and charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

An officer patrolling at 2:40 AM at Main Street and Western Avenue intersection saw a dark Chrysler allegedly make a left turn onto Western Avenue from Main Street without signaling. Additionally, the police said the front license plate was in the windshield.

The officer curbed the vehicle at Western Avenue and Dogwood Street.

Two people were in the car: a man driving and Nicole Riley, a passenger in the front seat. The officer saw a designer Ziploc bag with a bulge underneath the touch screen. He asked the driver how much cannabis was in the car. The driver allegedly admitted there was cannabis in the car.

Asking both individuals to step out of the vehicle, the officer searched the car and recovered one bag under the touch screen and an additional bag inside the vehicle. Speaking with Ms. Riley, the passenger, the officer saw that she “displayed a sense of nervousness,” police said. She consented to a search of her person.

Since no female officer in the area could assist with the search, the officer asked Ms. Riley to empty all her pockets. She agreed. Ms. Riley removed loose pills from her top left coat pocket, according to police. They were five oval white pills with “M365” imprinted.

Ms. Riley allegedly told the officer that the pills were hydrocodone for her back pain. She reportedly told the officer she did not have a prescription for them, police said. The officer arrested the Schaumburg woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Markham Man: DUI

Julius A. Williams. (Photo courtesy PFPD)

Police arrested Julius A. Williams, 36, of the 16,100 block of Clifton Park Ave., Markham, on September 15 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while his license was revoked, transportation of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle, three counts of improper lane usage, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

An officer was driving north on Orchard Drive when she saw a car passing Cunningham Lane at 2:43 AM brake suddenly in the middle of the road. No one was driving in front of the vehicle, and the officer did not observe any animals or obstructions on the roadway, according to the police.

The officer followed the driver on N. Orchard Dr. and saw the driver allegedly drift to the right side of the roadway. In doing so, the driver reportedly crossed the single white line of the bike lane, police said. The officer then saw the car drift to the left side of the road, crossing the double yellow lane lines. According to police, this reportedly happened while passing the fire training site on the first block of N. Orchard Drive.

The car then allegedly drifted to the right side of the roadway again and again crossed the single white line designated as the bike lane, police said. As the driver appeared to gain control of the vehicle, the car began to brake without any obstructions in the roadway, according to police.

As the driver allegedly continued to drift to either side of the street, the officer activated emergency sirens to alert the driver, according to police. There were two people in the car, a man and a woman. Julius A. Williams was the driver, according to police.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist.

Police observed an unsealed open bottle of apparent liquor in the back seat, police said. After checking Mr. Williams’s license, police learned that it had been revoked. Mr. Williams was also unable to provide proof of insurance, the police said.

The officer who pulled the vehicle over asked Mr. Williams to step outside, and Mr. Williams told the officer that he was a barber, police said. After several attempts, Mr. Williams complied and got out of the vehicle. The officer then conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Mr. Williams. After the tests, police took Mr. Williams into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

