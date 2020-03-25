Reminder from the PFPD: You May NOT Currently Host Parties

Police have your back, this one at the Officer Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)(

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police were called to a residence overnight to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Here’s what they found, according to a statement:

“Overnight we received a call from a residence due to a disturbance after uninvited guests showed up to a party.

“What’s the first problem here? Hosting a party is prohibited under the Governor’s Stay At Home Executive Order.

“There will be time to have a party when this is all over. Until then, stay at home. Your home. Without guests.”

The order is for the health of everyone in our community and everywhere else in the state of Illinois. Please abide by this Executive Order.