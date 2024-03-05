Public Indecency Charges: Man Allegedly Masturbated Before Children

Allegedly followed children through store exposed; reportedly masturbated in front of them

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Park Forest man faces two counts of public indecency after allegedly masturbating before children.

An officer responded to the Park Forest Police Department on January 13 at 2:44 PM to investigate a report of indecent exposure. The incident allegedly occurred outside a pharmacy on South Orchard Drive.

The complainant told police that she and her daughters were at the pharmacy around 1:30 PM. As her medication was not ready, she waited by the pharmacy while her two daughters walked around the store. About 30 minutes later, pharmacists had completed her prescription. She took it and went to the checkout lane.

While Mom Waited

Police charged Immanuel Miles with two counts of public injdecency. (Photo: PFPD)

While she was checking out, her children stood very close to her and kept moving in front of her, according to police. According to police, she paid for her items and walked to her car with her daughters. When they got in the car, one of her children asked if she saw the man inside the store. She was unaware of anyone in the store. One of her daughters told her that the man allegedly followed her and her sister around the store with his genitals outside of his pants, according to police.

The woman told police she was unaware of anything happening in the store until her daughter told her.

Man Allegedly Follows Family

She was trying to decide what to do next when one of her girls pointed out the man was getting into a black car near them. She left the store in her vehicle and turned southbound onto Orchard Drive when she saw a black Audi sedan pulled up next to her car.

According to the report, the woman noticed the man driving was the same man. He was allegedly sexually aroused and masturbating while he stared at her and her children, according to police. He reportedly followed her in the Audi onto Indianwood Boulevard from Orchard Drive. At this point, the man allegedly began to “drive recklessly to pass her,” according to the report.

The woman then turned westbound onto Sauk Trail from Indianwood Boulevard, where the Audi passed her, and she lost sight of it. The woman said she did not recognize the man driving the car, but she would be able to identify him. She told police she wished to sign criminal complaints.

Alleged Offender Charged with Public Indecency

They were able to provide police with a description of the man, which included black pants, a black jacket, and Spider-Man underwear, according to the report.

The officer apprised detectives of the alleged incident.

Detectives arrested the man the same day at around 5:30 PM, according to police. Police charged Immanuel J. Miles, 38, 163 Blackhawk Dr., Park Forest, on January 13, 2024, with two counts of public indecency.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

Police captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.