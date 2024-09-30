Police: Woman Jumped from Car as Man Allegedly Punched Her

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—According to police, she tried calling for help while a man allegedly punched her in the face while driving a car. She jumped from the car when she saw a Matteson squad vehicle following her and the suspect.

Police arrested and charged a Calumet City man with domestic battery. Officers learned he was wanted in Park Forest on a charge of aggravated assault from May 2024. The Illinois Department of Corrections also wanted him on a parole violation charge.

Police first go to Dogwood Street.

Police arrested Ricardo P. Haymond, 30, of the 1500 block of Wentworth Ave., Calumet City, on July 5 and charged him with domestic battery.

Officers first responded to an address on Dogwood Street at 1:32 AM regarding a domestic battery report. SouthCom Dispatch told officers they heard several people screaming and a man, later identified as Ricardo P. Haymond, telling a woman to hang up the phone. SouthCom said they appeared to be in a westbound vehicle on Westwood Drive. The car then went northbound on Orchard Drive and westbound onto Lincoln Highway.

SouthCom advised the Olympia Fields and Matteson police departments of the situation.

Woman Jumped from the Car. Police stop the vehicle.

At 1:39 AM, an officer with the Olympia Fields Police Department stopped the vehicle at W. 211th St. and Olympia Way. Police on the scene conducted a LEADS inquiry on Mr. Haymond and learned that he had an active IDOC arrest warrant, according to police. Additionally, Mr. Haymond was previously wanted by the Park Forest Police Department on a charge of aggravated assault by firearm, case number 24PF07708, dated 05/21/24.

An officer from Park Forest arrived on the scene to take custody of Mr. Haymond, according to police.

The suspect lit a cigarette in the back of the patrol vehicle.

The officer handcuffed Mr. Haymond behind his back and put him in the back of the officer’s vehicle. While on the way to the Park Forest Police Department, Mr. Haymond moved his hands down and around his legs to the front of his body, police said. He took a cigarette out of his pocket and “lit it on fire” in the back of the officer’s patrol vehicle, according to the report.

The officer attempted to bring Mr. Haymond into the booking area at the station. However, he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle. Four other officers arrived to assist.

Eventually, Mr. Haymond asked officers to step back so that he might exit the vehicle. Police did so. As he exited the police car, Mr. Haymond allegedly lunged himself abruptly from the vehicle and fell to the ground, according to police. He immediately said that his back was hurting and he needed to go to the hospital.

Police: The suspect accuses officers of tripping him.

Mr. Haymond initially stated that officers tripped him, according to police. Officers reminded him that they all wore body cameras that recorded the incident. Mr. Haymond then said that he fell out of the vehicle.

Police summoned Park Forest Paramedics to the parking lot. Paramedics transported Mr. Haymond to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields. Given the alleged incident when Mr. Haymond got out of the squad car, however, police put him in leg shackles before he got in the ambulance.

The Victim’s Story: She jumped from the Car

Police spoke with the complainant at the station regarding the allegation of domestic battery. The complainant said Mr. Hayward showed up where she was in Chicago on July 4, 2024. The two engaged in a verbal argument. Mr. Hayward allegedly forced her into his vehicle and drove her back to the Park Forest area, where the alleged altercation occurred, according to police.

He then asked her to get in the car with him and began to drive away, according to police. The complainant alleged that Mr. Hayward began to hit her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, according to police. She started calling 911 and attempted to hide this from Mr. Hayward. Mr. Hayward knew she was calling the police and allegedly began to hit her again, police said. He reportedly told her that if he was going to jail, then he was going to go to jail for a reason, according to police.

The complainant then saw a Matteson police officer who turned around and got behind their vehicle. She jumped out of the car, and police took Mr. Hayward into custody, according to police.

A Park Forest officer saw slight redness on the left side of the complainant’s face and multiple injuries on her lips that actively bled, according to police.

Police held Mr. Hayward on a charge of domestic battery. He was also wanted on a pending case with Park Forest on a charge of aggravated assault with the firearm. According to police, he also had an extradited bull warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections on an alleged parole violation.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

