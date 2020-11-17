PFPD: Police Pursue Vehicle Stolen from Chicago Heights

The #TimStrong Squad 204 of the Park Forest Police Department. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through September 8, 2020. Charges include public intoxication, battery, and a report of a Sauk Village man found driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago Heights.

Looking for a silver lining in the midst of crime reports? We learned today, November 16, 2020, that the reason we received no police reports for the week of August 19-25, 2020, is because there were no arrests during that week. There were people issued tickets that week, but no reports of arrests or similar type incidents as recorded here.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through September 8, 2020

Damage to Property

Ashley K. Gates-Brown, 30, 24 Hemlock St., Park Forest, was issued a municipal citation on September 4 charging damage to property after police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lester Street to investigate a disturbance between a tow truck driver and a woman who was allegedly throwing objects at the tow truck. According to the tow truck driver, Ms. Gates-Brown began throwing objects at the tow truck after the tow truck driver agreed to not tow her vehicle, according to the report. (emphasis added)

Battery

Stephen E. Brudd, 37, 334 Merrimac St., Park Forest; and David F. Meehan, 36, 16050 Birchwood Dr. #1501, Orland Hills, were arrested on September 6 and charged with battery after police responded to the 300 block of Shawnee Street in reference to a report of battery.

According to the complainant, Mr. Brudd and Mr. Meehan allegedly kicked open the front door to a residence in the 300 block of Shawnee Street and entered the residence, allegedly grabbed a man by the shirt and attempted to pull him outside, according to the report. The man began to resist them and fought back, according to the report. Mr. Brudd and Mr. Meehan then allegedly began to punch him about the face, according to police. The man fell to the floor and Mr. Brudd and Mr. Meehan allegedly began kicking him in the upper body, according to police.

Obstruction

Anthony Grant, 49, 610 Yates Ave., Calumet City, was issued a municipal citation charging obstruction of justice after police responded to the 100 block of LaRue Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. Mr. Grant allegedly provided police with a false name while they were investigating, according to the report.

Public Intoxication

Neal Collins, 51, 4500 Churchill Dr., Richton Park, was issued a municipal citation on September 7 charging public intoxication after police were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of Sauk Trail in reference to a report of an intoxicated subject who refused to leave.

Upon arrival, an employee pointed to a man sitting in the gaming area of the store. The employee said the man, later identified as Neal Collins, was allegedly causing a disturbance and refused to leave but had not damaged anything, according to police.

A responding officer determined that Mr. Collins was highly intoxicated, according to the report. Mr. Collins was also “irate” with the officer, according to police.

According to PFPD records, Mr. Collins had previously been banned from the store. An officer escorted Mr. Collins back to his residence in Richton Park and then issued him the citation charging public intoxication.

Man Allegedly Drives Stolen Vehicle in Park Forest

Park Forest Police pulled over and took into custody a Sauk Village man who was allegedly driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago Heights on September 7.

Police saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Indiana Street at 6:44 AM. An officer confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The Park Forest officer followed the vehicle after it turned eastbound onto Route 30 from Indiana Street. The vehicle continued past Western Avenue driving at or below the speed limit, according to police. When the vehicle entered Chicago Heights, SouthCom Dispatch contacted the Chicago Heights Police Department for assistance as the vehicle was now entering their jurisdiction.

When a Chicago Heights Police Department vehicle also began following the suspect vehicle, the Park Forest officer activated the emergency lighting on his patrol vehicle and curbed the car on Ashland Avenue south of Route 30. The man, identified as David E. Phillips, 53, 98 Carriage Lane, Sauk Village, was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police. Chicago Heights police took him into custody.

Public Intoxication

Trevonte S. Smith, 23, 18539 Willow Ave., Country Club Hills, was issued a municipal citation on September 8 charging public intoxication after police responded to the 100 block of Sycamore Street regarding a report of an unknown man knocking on the complainant’s door, according to the report.