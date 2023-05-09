PFPD: PF Man who Shoots at Tow Truck Driver Charged

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Police charged a Park Forest man who they say shot at a tow truck driver in the early morning hours of April 26. The driver the man allegedly shot escaped harm.

According to police, a tow truck driver flagged down officers at 3:40 AM on the morning of April 26, 2023. He told officers someone shot at him as he attempted to repossess a vehicle. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Miami Street, police said.

Police identified the alleged offender as Lorenzo Crawford, 51, of Park Forest.

According to a statement from police, Mr. Crawford told police he saw someone in the process of repossessing a relative’s car. He believed the person was stealing the vehicle. He allegedly told police that he exited his home and fired one “warning shot,” according to police.

Tow Truck Driver Flees After First Shot

After the warning shot, the tow truck began to flee, according to police. Mr. Crawford then allegedly fired three more times toward the rear of the truck, according to police. One of these rounds penetrated the rear window of the truck and struck the driver’s headrest. The driver escaped injury.

An officer told eNewsPF that perhaps the only reason the round did not find the driver was that Mr. Crawford fired it from a lower angle.

Police obtained a search warrant for Crawford’s residence. They recovered numerous firearms. Police provided the photo showing these firearms. Police believe Mr. Crawford used one of these firearms, a handgun, during this incident, according to police.

Since Mr. Crawford has a prior felony conviction he cannot legally own any firearms, according to police. His previous felony convictions include armed robbery, vehicular invasion, burglary, aggravated battery to a police officer, and drug-related offenses, police said in a statement.

Police apprised the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office of this incident. The office approved charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm against Mr. Crawford.

Park Forest Police anticipate that a grand jury will file additional charges.

Mr. Crawford is currently at the Cook County Jail with no bond.

“The Park Forest Police Department would like to remind the public that people are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” police said in their statement on this incident.

