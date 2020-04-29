PFPD: Man Wanted in Connection with Alleged Battery Outside Library

Park Forest Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged battery outside the Park Forest Public Library. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man pictured who is wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated battery in what the department is calling a cold case, police said in a statement Wednesday.

On March 19, 2019, the man in the above photograph got into an argument with the alleged victim outside of the Park Forest Public Library, according to police.

After initially walking away, the man returned moments later, this time wearing a mask, according to police. The man allegedly threw a rock at the alleged victim, and after the rock missed, the man allegedly punched the alleged victim in the head with a closed fist, according to the statement.

The man police are looking for is described as being a male between 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the in the picture is encouraged to provide such information to Park Forest Police Department by sending a Facebook message, calling PFPD Investigations at 708-748-1309, or emailing Detective Bregin at [email protected]