Apprehended: PF Police Issue Warrant for Man Suspected in Double Homicide

Police posted a notice Tuesday saying, “Suspect is in custody.”

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Park Forest Police issued a warrant calling for the arrest of Coleman Franklin. This is in connection with the double homicide last Thursday of two women. The warrant alleges two counts of first-degree murder.

Police issued a statement Monday saying “a thorough investigation by the Park Forest Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force” led them to announce the warrant for Mr. Franklin on two counts of first-degree murder.

Lillian Brown and Sabrina McCain were found shot on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Police stressed Mr. Franklin is not in custody and is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Double Homicide Not Random: Police

“This was not a random crime,” police said. “The victims and offender were known to each other. The investigation is ongoing, and assistance from residents of Park Forest and surrounding areas has been invaluable and continues to be crucial.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division of the Park Forest Police Department at 708-748-1309.

“The Park Forest Police Department and the Village of Park Forest extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lillian Brown and Sabrina McCain as we work to seek justice for them,” police said.

