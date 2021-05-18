Park Forest Police Reports Through March 1, 2021

Police in Park Forest make it clear: “Black Lives Matter to us at PFPD. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports, which include two separate DUI arrests and a charge of domestic batter, are complete through March 1, 2021.

We appreciate your continued patience as we continue to publish earlier reports.

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Domestic Battery

Jeremiah McKinney-Ealy. (PFPD)

Jeremiah A. McKinney-Ealy, 22, 106 Lester Rd., Park Forest, was arrested on February 26 and charged with domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and misdemeanor escape when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lester Road to investigate a report of a domestic incident. Mr. McKinney-Ealy was also processed on a warrant on a traffic charge out of Will County.

When police arrived, they were met by a man and woman coming down the stairs from the second floor. The man, later identified as Mr. McKinney-Ealy, was “visibly upset with disheveled clothing,” according to the report. The woman told police, “Look at my lip. Look at my eye,” according to the report.

Mr. McKinney-Ealy and the woman were in a relationship and have had domestic issues in the past. Police cited two incidents from 2020 in the report. The two stayed in separate bedrooms. On this date, Mr. McKinney-Ealy was in the woman’s bedroom and she asked him “numerous times to leave and go play video games in his bedroom,” according to police. She also asked that he return a white nightstand to her that was in his bedroom, according to police.

The two began to argue. Mr. Mckinney-Ealy became upset and allegedly began to punch the woman about her head and body, according to police. Mr. McKinney-Ealy allegedly pushed her to the floor and, at some point, allegedly hit her upper stomach area with his knee, according to police. When she attempted to get up, Mr. McKinney-Ealy allegedly pushed her back down, threw a blanket over her head, and continued punching her in the head, according to police.

Mr. McKinney-Ealy then placed the woman in a choke-hold from behind until she “passed out and fell asleep,” according to police.

DUI

Leonard Morrow. (PFPD)

Leonard Morrow Jr., 25, 1506 Springfield #2, Chicago, was arrested on February 27 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended driver’s license, speeding, lane violation, illegal transportation of alcohol, and having no proof of insurance.

An officer patrolling at 1:43 AM in a parking lot at Western Avenue and Fir Street saw a white 2005 Chrysler 300 traveling southbound on Western from Birch Street. The Chrysler was allegedly traveling 57 mph where the posted speed limit was 35 mph, according to police.

The officer caught up with the Chrysler on Western south of Cedar Street. The officer observed the car allegedly cross over the dashed line into the left lane “for the majority of the time,” according to the report. The officer activated his emergency lights on the squad and curbed the vehicle which pulled onto Monee Road from Western.

The officer advised the driver, Mr. Morrow, of the reason for the stop, and then advised him to get out of the vehicle for the standardized field sobriety tests (SFST). Mr. Morrow complied, according to police. After the SFSTs, Mr. Morrow was arrested and charged. He was assigned a court date of April 13, 2021, at the Markham Courthouse.

DUI

Andrea Adamore. (PFPD)

Andrea B. Adamore, 38, 329 Mohawk St., Park Forest, was arrested on February 28 and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving an accident scene with property damage, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, and having no proof of insurance.

An officer was walking to his squad car which was parked on the south side of the Park Forest Police Department when he heard and saw a blue SUV traveling southbound on Forest Boulevard, stopping at the stop sign at Lakewood Boulevard. The vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, pulled into the Chase parking lot, 202 Forest Boulevard. The officer saw that the noise the vehicle was making was caused by the SUV’s flat tire and that the vehicle had driver side front-end damage, according to police.

It was 2:45 AM.

The officer saw a woman, later identified as Andrea B. Adamore, exit the driver’s seat and check the front end damage and then reenter the driver’s seat. The officer spoke to the woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle and asked if she was okay. Ms. Adamore said that she was okay and that she was involved in a car crash. The officer asked where the crash had occurred and Ms. Adamore said that she had a little snow bank on the side, “Right here where I hit the light pole,” while pointing north on Forest Boulevard, according to police. Ms. Adamore told the officer that she came from a friend’s home in South Chicago Heights and was heading to her home on Mohawk, according to police. The officer asked why she didn’t call police after the crash and Ms. Adamore said that she wanted to pulled over first, according to police. While speaking with Ms. Adamore, the officer noticed that she had slurred speech, stopped in the middle of her sentences a few times without finishing them, and had glossy eyes, according to police.

The officer asked if she had had anything to drink and she allegedly said, “Maybe a little bit,” and asked the officer if he could just take her to jail, according to police.