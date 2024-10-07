Neighborhood Video Surveillance Sheds Light for Police Charging Three: Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Witnesses and neighborhood video helped police investigate an incident in which three people face charges. Initially, when responding to investigate juveniles fighting with toy guns and water guns, officers instead charged adults.

The first incident below is from a separate incident in which a man with a previous felony conviction now faces an additional felony charge.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning July 5, 2024

Aggravated Unlawful Use/Possession of a Firearm

Police arrested Andre D. Johnson, 35, of University Park, on July 5 and charged him with felony aggravated unlawful use/possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felony. Police also charged him with driving with a revoked driver’s license and expired registration.

An officer heading southbound on Western Avenue from Sauk Trail at 4:15 PM saw a silver BMW that allegedly had no front registration. The vehicle was heading northbound, so the officer made a U-turn to catch up. The BMW turned west onto Sauk Trail and then south onto Osage Street. According to police, it pulled into the driveway of a vacant home in the 300 block of Osage Street.

A man, later identified as Andre D. Johnson, exited the car from the driver’s seat and began walking around the home. The responding officer called for backup. While waiting for other officers to arrive, the responding officer performed a LEADS inquiry into the vehicle’s owner. According to police, he found that the BMW owner, Andre Johnson, had a revoked license. According to police, the officer obtained further identifying information on the owner and a photograph of the registered owner.

The officer confirmed that the man who got out of the BMW was Mr. Johnson, according to police.

When backup arrived, police questioned Mr. Johnson, who repeatedly denied driving the BMW, according to police. Police told him they were arresting him on suspicion of driving while his license was revoked.

Inside the car, police found a silver and black Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber weapon loaded with one round chambered and 11 rounds in a magazine. Police learned later that Mr. Johnson had a previous felony conviction, according to police.

With Neighborhood Video, Three Charged in One Incident

Police arrested Siki R. Dawson, 34, of the 11800 block of S. Emerald Ave., Chicago, on July 5 and charged him with battery.

Police also arrested Stanley L. Smith, 68, of the 13200 block of S. Ashland Ave., Blue Island, on July 5 and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police arrested a Park Forest woman, Cherita C. Murrell, 37, of the 200 block of Tampa Street on July 5 and charged her with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Initial Juvenile Call Reclassified

Police responded to the 200 block of Tampa Street at 6:59 PM to investigate a juvenile problem that was later reclassified to an alleged weapons offense. SouthCom Dispatch told police there was a battery victim, and the alleged offender took off in a silver four-door sedan.

Police tried to speak with the alleged victim. However, due to the injuries he sustained on the scene, he was unable to recall the events that occurred, according to police. He repeatedly asked who hit him because he didn’t know what happened, according to police. They found him lying on the ground in the driveway between two vehicles.

Victim is Disoriented

According to police, he appeared disoriented and had a noticeable bump on his four head over his left eye. Paramedics transported him to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

Police spoke with a witness who said there was an incident earlier in front of the home that involved female juveniles fighting, according to police. According to the witness, other juveniles with toy guns and water guns joined.

The witness alleged that Siki R. Dawson punched the injured man that police found, according to the report. Another witness recalled the same events as the first. Police arrested Mr. Dawson on suspicion of battery. He later allegedly admitted to punching the man in the face. Police charged him after they learned the man did not sustain serious injuries, the report said.

Neighborhood Video Helps Police

A detective obtained surveillance footage from the home and allegedly observed a woman identified as Cherita C. Murrell holding a gun in her hand and later discharging a single round into the air, according to police. Police arrested her on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police spoke with another witness, who had home surveillance footage of part of the incident. That footage allegedly showed Stanley L. Smith walking westbound on Tampa Street with a firearm in his hand, pointing it straight ahead, according to police. Police subsequently arrested Mr. Stanley on suspicion of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the report.

According to police, Mr. Stanley later admitted that he had no active FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police confirmed this through LEADS.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

