Machine Gun Charge: Police Charge Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged a man with felony unlawful use of a weapon. The weapon, a Glock 35, had an auto sear device that modified it to a fully automatic machine gun, according to the charge.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning October 19, 2024

Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding

Police arrested Michael L. Sawyer, of the 14,500 block of S. Muskegon Ave., Burnham, with two counts of aggravated fleeing/eluding, two counts of speeding, three counts of failure to signal, disobeying a yield sign, two counts of disobeying a stop sign, and not using lights when required.

An eastbound officer on Illinois Street approaching Indiana Street at 8:05 PM saw a 2007 Cadillac CTS slow at the stop sign for northbound Indiana Street at Illinois. The car allegedly did not have its headlights on, according to police. The officer activated the squad’s emergency lights to affect a traffic stop.

The vehicle turned onto westbound Herndon Street allegedly without signaling and continued a short distance, stopping at the intersection of Herndon and Monitor in the middle of the roadway, police said. The officer waited for the vehicle to reposition closer to the curb. Instead, the car allegedly increased speed, fleeing westbound on Herndon Street at more than the speed limit of 30 miles per hour. The officer’s patrol vehicle reached a top speed of 47 mph on Herndon, according to police.

As the car continued, the officer terminated the pursuit and conducted an ISPERN broadcast. The officer later conducted a vehicle search on the Flock license plate recognition and saw the silver Cadillac at the intersection of Illinois Street and Western Avenue. The officer calculated the vehicle’s speed at 61 mph, according to police.

Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon—Machine Gun

Police arrested Andrew And. Walker, 19, of the 200 block of Arrowhead St., Park Forest, on September 21 and charged him with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun, class X felony. Police also arrested William Bean Sr., 49, of the 200 block of Arrowhead St., Park Forest, and charged him with obstructing.

An officer assisted on a suspicious auto call at 3 AM on Arrowhead Street. While on the scene, the officer saw two men slumped back and motionless inside a green camouflage color Dodge. Police later identified the men, one of which was Andrew M. Walker. Officers saw a handgun on Mr. Walker’s lap, police said.

Police gave verbal commands to both men in the car not to touch the firearm. Both men appeared to be disoriented, police said.

As this happened, another man came out of the residence where the car was parked. Police gave him multiple verbal commands not to approach the Dodge. The man allegedly did not listen and approached the vehicle numerous times. Instead, the man reportedly obstructed the investigation by diverting attention to himself, compromising the officer’s safety, according to police.

Handgun to Machine Gun, Police Charge

Police then detained this man, later identified as William Bean Sr. Police issued Mr. Bean a citation charging obstructing a peace officer with an initial court date of November 19, 2024, at the Markham Courthouse, police said.

Police removed the gun from Mr. Walker’s lap and secured it. After this, police took both men in the car into custody. Officers learned that neither of the men in the car had a valid FOID or concealed carry license. Officers relocated to the Park Forest Police Department.

The recovered handgun was a 40 caliber Glock 35 with an extended magazine. It was loaded with 21 rounds with an additional round in the chamber, police said. The handgun had an auto sear device, which modified the handgun to a fully automatic weapon, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives designates any firearm that can fire more than one round with a single operation of the trigger as a “machine gun.”

Warrant

Police arrested Nicholas B. Henson Jr., 22, of the 200 block of Arcadia St., Park Forest, on September 21 and issued him a municipal ticket charging no seatbelt. Police also processed him on an active warrant out of Crown Point, Indiana, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, police said.

An officer patrolling at 9:02 PM saw a vehicle driving northbound on Western Ave. near Algonquin Street allegedly at a high rate of speed, police said. The officer issued the driver a citation charging speeding. Mr. Henson was a passenger in that vehicle and allegedly wore no seatbelt, police said. The arresting officer learned of the warrant while checking Mr. Henson’s background, police said.

Criminal Damage to Property

Police arrested Antoine D. Wilson, 35, of the 1100 block of W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, with two counts of criminal damage to property.

Police responded to an address on Sauk Trail at 4:13 PM to investigate a call regarding a disturbance. The caller alleged that a man with a book bag broke a car’s passenger side rear window in the driveway of a home on Sauk Trail. When police arrived, they saw a vehicle damaged in that manner. The house on Sauk Trail also sustained damage to a window and window screen on the east side of the residence, police said. The police said the vehicle owner wanted to sign complaints against Mr. Wilson.

DUI BAC Over 0.08

Police arrested Jazmine A. Jimerson, 24, of the 1400 block of E. 15th St., Ford Heights, on September 22 and charged her with DUI BAC over 0.08, DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage.

Police responded to the 300 block of Oakwood Street to investigate multiple reports of an accident at 6:09 PM. A caller said that a silver Buick crashed into a parked Cadillac, police said. Another caller stated that the driver of the Buick was bleeding, police said.

Upon arrival, police saw a large amount of debris in the roadway and a silver 2007 Buick Lacrosse with extensive front and damage. The Buick was in the front yard of a home, police said.

Police learned that the Buick allegedly swiped the left rear end of another car and rear-ended a third vehicle. The third car subsequently made contact with a fourth vehicle, according to police.

Police Suspect DUI

Jazmine A. Jimerson. (Photo: PFPD)

Police identified the driver of the Buick as Jazmine A. Jimerson. Ms. Jimerson had a minor laceration on her forehead, which was bleeding, police said. Police noted that she allegedly had slurred speech and could not keep on topic, according to the report.

Park Forest paramedics checked out Ms. Jimerson. According to police, she began telling them a different story than what she initially related to one of the officers. As Ms. Jimerson spoke with paramedics, one officer began detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Ms. Jimerson, police said. She also informed paramedics that she had to work “this morning” even though it was approximately 6:16 PM, the report said.

Another officer found an open 50 mL bottle of vodka inside Ms. Jimerson’s car.

Ms. Jimerson ultimately refused transportation by paramedics for further medical treatment, police said. An officer conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Ms. Jimerson. After the tests, the officer told her he was arresting her on suspicion of DUI. Later, at the Park Forest Police Department, Ms. Jimerson completed a breathalyzer screening. This yielded a BAC of 0.273, according to police.

