Ladarius Williams, 29, of Chicago Dead After Fir Street Shooting

Four Shot at House Party That Ends With Gunfire

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A 29-year-old Chicago man, Ladarius Williams, died after a large house party on Fir Street erupted in gunfire. Mr. Williams died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

As eNews Park Forest first reported, police responded to a report of shots fired at 3:25 AM in the 100 block of Fir Street. This was early morning, Friday, April 7.

Police report a chaotic scene with multiple individuals fleeing the area, police said. Officers learned that there was an altercation between individuals attending a large house party inside a residence. This altercation culminated in multiple individuals shooting firearms.

Ladarius Williams, 29, of Chicago, died inside the residence. Police said Mr. Williams apparently died from multiple gunshots, police said.

Police found three other individuals as well with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported a 19-year-old from Waukegan and a 28-year-old from Chicago to local hospitals, according to police. These two were then transferred to a Chicago area trauma center in critical condition, police said. Both of these victims underwent surgery and remain hospitalized, according to police.

Paramedics treated the fourth gunshot victim at the scene, a 22-year-old from Chicago. This person refused transport to the hospital, police said.

Park Forest Detectives and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force members responded, assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

Police Recover Firearms

Police recovered several firearms from the scene, according to police. Gunfire also struck several vehicles in the area, police said. eNews Park Forest observed police investigating in the court directly north, across Fir Street.

Police have not yet announced any arrests in this matter.

The Central Park Apartments where the shooting occurred saw a complete makeover just a few years ago. The previous owner of the complex allowed many buildings to fall into disrepair. When new owners took over, they completely renovated the units. Landscaping also became a priority. The property stretches from Main Street on the south to Fir Street on the north. This is the first that neighbors there saw this level of violence.

The Park Forest Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are still investigating this incident, police said in the statement.

“The men and women of the Park Forest Police Department grieve for the victim’s family and for the tragic loss of life,” police said.

Police urge anyone who may have information to call the Park Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-748-1309.

