Heavy Late-night Police Presence at Oswego and Nokomis Streets

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A heavy late-night police presence Friday night near Nokomis and Oswego Streets had residents talking. One resident told ENEWSPF a helicopter circled overhead around 11 p.m. Friday. He said cars arrived at the scene, parking “on the wrong side of the street.” Some people exited their vehicles and walked toward the flashing lights to watch.

We contacted Park Forest Police Chief Brian Rzyski concerning the significant law enforcement showing. Chief Rzyski said there was an armed robbery that initially occurred in Richton Park. A person or people reported seeing the alleged offender at a residence on Oswego Street, which led to the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) responding to assist.

However, police located the suspect outside the residence and arrested them. “We assisted Richton Park PD,” Chief Rzyski said. “No injuries or crimes occurred in our town.”

Residents Chat Online

One person reported online having to ask permission to go home. Another said police were in front of his house for three hours. Police flew drones overhead and brought in the helicopter. Someone else saw five ambulances close by.

Again, Park Forest had no injuries or crimes in connection with this incident. Like a similar incident in May 2023, this situation was resolved peacefully. Police arrested the suspect.

Police may include this incident in the next batch of reports we receive as soon as this week. We will publish an update at that time.

SSERT

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) includes law enforcement personnel from multiple jurisdictions. SSERT brings expertise from surrounding towns. It is “a multi-agency SWAT team that operates in the Fifth and Sixth Districts of Cook County, Illinois,” according to the Village website. This is where the additional hardware and vehicles come from. No one town alone could afford this outlay of resources.

“The Park Forest Police Department has two personnel assigned to this team. Two additional personnel go through the 96-hour SSERT SWAT certification course each year,” the Village reports online.