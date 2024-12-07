Driving Under the Influence: Charges and Arrests

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged two people with driving under the influence on the same day in two separate incidences. One of those also faces a felony charge of driving whild license was suspended. In the second incident, an officer found a woman allegedly sleeping in her car, engine running, vehicle in the middle of Indianwood Boulevard.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning August 31, 2024

Driving Under the Influence, Suspended License

Police arrested Nicklous T. Washington, of the 300 block of Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, on August 31 and charged him with one felony count of driving while license was suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, and speeding above the posted limit.

An officer patrolling in the area of Western Avenue and Apple Lane driving northbound saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Western Avenue allegedly at a high rate of speed. Using his vehicle’s radar, the officer determined that the vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour in the 35-mile-per-hour zone. It was 11:16 PM.

The officer got behind the vehicle and curbed it on Sauk Trail just west of Western Avenue.

Police Speak with the Driver

Mr. Washington was the driver and only occupant of the car. He told the officer he was coming from work and showed the officer a lanyard with an identification card from a company. According to the officer, it appeared that Mr. Washington was wearing civilian clothes and not clothing associated with the employer noted on the identification card, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Washington where he stayed and asked for his insurance twice. Mr. Washington then told the officer that he wanted to be honest with him and that his license was suspended, according to police.

The officer smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Mr. Washington’s person as he spoke, police said. Mr. Washington’s eyes also appeared to be glossy, according to police.

Checking the system, the officer learned that Mr. Washington’s driving privileges were suspended, police said. Mr. Washington did have proper insurance for the car. Inquiring why Mr. Washington’s license was suspended, Mr. Washington allegedly told the officer it was because of DUI, police said.

After administering field sobriety tests, the officer placed Mr. Washington in handcuffs and put him in the rear of his squad vehicle pending transport to the Park Forest Police Department.

DUI

Police arrested Abria M. Baker, 30, of the first block of W. 141st St., Dixmoor, on September 1 and charged her with driving while under the influence, driving while under the influence with a BAC more than 0.08, and suspended registration.

An officer patrolling at 4:36 AM saw a 2021 Nissan Rogue parked on the roadway on Indianwood Boulevard with its lights on and the engine running. Inside the car, the officer saw a woman, later identified as Ms. Baker, asleep in the driver’s seat, police said.

Other officers arrived on the scene to assist. They shined flashlights into the vehicle, attempting to wake Ms. Baker. According to the report, Ms. Baker would look at the officers and then appear to fall back asleep.

Eventually, police got Ms. Baker to wake up and roll down the car’s windows. When she rolled down the driver’s side window, one officer smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car, according to police. This officer asked Ms. Baker why she was sleeping inside her car with the engine running. She allegedly responded that she was waiting for her boyfriend and pointed at an apartment behind the police, according to the report.

The officer speaking with her noted the spell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath, and that she was slurring her speech, police said. Police said she also had watery, glassy eyes and appeared confused, police said.

The police began an investigation into DUI. After administering standard Field sobriety tests, they arrested Ms. Baker on suspicion of DUI. At the Park Forest Police Department, police administered a breathalyzer test which yielded a BAC of 0.156, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

Obstructing Identification

Police arrested Shantil A. Williams, of the 7400 block of S. Oakley Ave., Chicago, on September 1 and charged her with obstructing identification, no seatbelt, driving while license was suspended, and no insurance.

An officer conducting stationary patrol at 26th St. and Western Avenue at 5:37 PM saw a vehicle heading westbound on 26 Street. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The officer conducted a LEADS inquiry of the registration and learned that it was expired, police said. He initiated a traffic stop and curbed the vehicle on Gerstung Road, south of Norwood Boulevard. The officer spoke with the driver and told her the reason for the stop.

Alleged False Name

The driver allegedly provided the officer with a false name, police said. She told the officer the car belonged to her sister so she did not know about the insurance policy and did not have her identification in the car, police said. Because the driver hesitated in providing her information, the officer did not believe she was being truthful, police said.

Another officer arrived on the scene and, according to police, was able to obtain the woman’s true identity, Shantil A. Williams. Police advised Ms. Williams they were arresting her on suspicion of obstructing identification. They transported her to the Park Forest Police Department and processed her on the charges noted at the beginning of this report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Brikyle A. Walls, 29, of the 22400 block of Lawndale Ave., Richton Park, on September 1, and charged him with domestic battery. Police interviewed the alleged victim and observed a small cut on her lip and a slight swelling on the left side of her face, police said.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

