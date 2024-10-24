Convicted Sex Offender Fails to Register: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Responding to a report of a home invasion, police spoke with a witness who turned out to be a convicted sex offender. The man told officers he lived at the address where the alleged home invasion was reported. Officers discovered that the man allegedly failed to register at that address, plus two prior addresses, police said.

That report follows one of a man charged with a felony: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning July 24, 2024

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Police arrested Kendall I. Robinson, 22, of the 20000 block of Lakewood Ave., Lynwood, on July 24 and charged him with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, illegal possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, and illegal use of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Police responded to a home on Chestnut Street at 10:30 PM to investigate a report of a suspicious auto. Upon arrival, police found a black 2009 Chevrolet Equinox allegedly parked illegally on Chestnut Street, according to police. According to the report, the car was parked on the westbound lane of Chestnut Street facing eastbound. According to police, no parking signs are posted on the westbound side of Chestnut Street.

Two People in the Back Seat

Police found two occupants in the rear seats of the vehicle. An officer contacted a man seated on the rear driver’s side of the car, later identified as Kendall I. Robinson. According to police, a woman was on the other side of the vehicle in the backseat.

Police asked the two what they were doing, and they said they were hanging out. The officer asked Mr. Robinson for identification. He was unable to produce any, according to police. Mr. Robinson told police that he was the owner and driver of the car. The officer told him he was illegally parked, according to police.

Inquiry About Weapons

Police asked Mr. Robinson if there were any weapons in the vehicle. He responded that he had his gun in the car, according to police. They also asked him if he had a concealed carry license (CCL). Mr. Robinson said he had a Firearm Ownership Identification but did not have a CCL. According to the report, police also saw cannabis in plain sight on the front passenger seat. Mr. Robinson told police the gun was by the front driver’s seat, according to police.

An officer conducted a patdown of Mr. Robinson and found a 45 mm round in the right side pocket of his hoodie, according to the report. Mr. Robinson told police that everything in the car was his as he was the sole driver of the vehicle, according to police. Conducting a LEADS inquiry of Mr. Robinson, police confirmed he had a valid FOID but no CCL.

Police Find a Pistol

Officers found a black semi-automatic pistol in a pocket on the side of the front middle console, according to police. The weapon was not in a case and was immediately accessible. It was loaded and had a round in the chamber. The gun’s magazine was loaded with six rounds of Blazer FMJ 9 millimeter and five rounds of A USA hollowpoint 9 mm, according to police.

An officer put the gun into a gun box and transported it to the Park Forest Police Department.

Inside the car, police also found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, suspected cannabis, that weighed approximately 12.3 g. They also found two hand-rolled cigars in the vehicle’s rear seats containing a green leafy-like substance. Officers also found a single 9 mm round in the center console, a Full Metal Jacket, Blazer, according to police.

Mr. Robinson told police he was carrying the weapon the way he did for his protection, according to the report. Police did not charge the passenger.

Sex Offender Registration

Police arrested Yevail M. Jones, 35, of the 100 block of Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, on July 25 and charged him in connection with sex offender registration.

At 12:01 AM, police responded to the 3300 block of Western Avenue to investigate a reported home invasion. While en route, SouthCom Dispatch told officers the address of the alleged incident. Police made contact with a witness, later identified as Yevail M. Jones.

According to the report, Mr. Jones had been in the basement of the home in question during the incident. He told police he lived at that residence and had resided there for several months. Police performed a LEADS inquiry on Mr. Jones and discovered he had a conviction of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and had a non-expiring requirement to register, according to police.

The man did not register as a sex offender at three addresses, police said.

Police found that Mr. Jones attempted to register at the Country Club Hills Police Department on January 6, 2023, using an address in the 1100 block of Williamsburg Road, according to police. He was denied registration as that address was within 500 feet of a school, according to police. A family member of Mr. Jones told officers she would have him move into her home in Richton Park. Performing local record searches of the Park Forest, Country Club Hills, and Richton Park addresses, officers noted there were no records of Mr. Jones registering as a sex offender, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.