Alleged Offender Wrestled to Ground, Tased: Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—An officer wrestled an alleged offender to the ground and then Tased him as he reportedly tried to defeat his arrest. The dramatic scene played out at a gas station on Sauk Trail.

Other incidents from the same week included domestic battery charges, a man charged with felony DUI, and another accused of trespassing.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning October 22, 2024

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Marcus A. Multrie, 34, of the 12,300 block of S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, on October 22 and charged him with one count of domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Sangamon Street at 5:40 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. SouthCom Dispatch advised that a woman alleged a man was battering her. When police arrived, they found a woman in the front yard. Officers also saw a Toyota Camry exit the driveway and leave westbound.

An officer positioned his squad car behind the Toyota, which pulled over immediately. A man, later identified as Marcus Multrie, exited the vehicle from the driver’s seat. He held his hands up and walked towards the officers. Mr. Multrie allegedly said he was there to help his girlfriend.

The officer spoke with the woman who alleged that Mr. Multrie battered her, according to police. The woman had a gash on her upper lip, police said.

According to the complainant, Mr. Multrie arrived at the house and entered the home attempting to speak with the alleged victim, police said. She tried to push him outside and close the door on him. However, the police said Mr. Multrie allegedly kept the door open and entered the home again. Mr. Multrie then reportedly pushed the victim into a closet door, grabbed her by the throat, and pushed her head into an unknown object, police said.

The woman could not recall how many times Mr. Multrie allegedly pushed her head, police said.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Cassandra S. Hirsch, 27, of the 3300 block of Western Ave., Park Forest, on October 23 and charged her with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Western Avenue to investigate a disturbance report at 7:07 AM.

According to police, officers had just left that residence on a similar call for service where neither party wanted to sign criminal complaints, police said. In this current instance, the man was in the upstairs bedroom, upset that Ms. Hirsch would not leave him alone as previously agreed. He showed officers that he was missing some dreadlocks from his head, police said. Furthermore, he showed officers a bite mark on his right shoulder, allegedly from Ms. Hirsch, police said.

He did not want any medical attention on the scene but was adamant about pursuing criminal charges, police said. Police arrested Ms. Hirsch on suspicion of domestic battery.

Trespassing

On October 23, police arrested Jarvis L. Hill, 52, of the 22100 block of Churchill Dr., Richton Park, and charged him with trespassing.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven store in the 400 block of Sauk Trail at 4:17 p.m. to investigate a report of criminal trespass. The complainant advised SouthCom dispatch that a man who the business banned from the store was present, police said.

An officer approached the man, identified as Jarvis L. Hill. The officer told Mr. Hill to exit the store so they could speak outside. He complied. When asked if he knew that 7-Eleven had banned him, Mr. Hill allegedly said he was unaware. Mr. Hill reportedly told police that he cleaned the business’s lot.

Police said the officer contacted SouthCom to confirm that Mr. Hill was officially banned from the store and discovered he was. The officer then gave Mr. Hill an official trespass warning.

The officer asked SouthCom to summon an additional officer to the store. When that officer arrived, he arrested Mr. Hill on suspicion of criminal trespass to real property, according to police.

Warrants, Resisting a Peace Officer

Police arrested William M. Carpenter, 49, of the 7600 block of S. Exchange Ave., Chicago, on October 25 and processed him on two Lake County warrants, two counts of resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, driving with a suspended license, and obstructed registration.

An officer observed traffic in a parking lot in the 400 block of Sauk Trail at 8:32 AM. He saw a Jeep Compass heading eastbound on Sauk Trail with significant passenger-side damage. It had a temporary registration plate in the rear window. Because of the window tint, the plate was not visible or legible, police said.

Officer Recognizes Driver

According to the report, the officer believed the driver was William M. Carpenter. According to police, Mr. Carpenter allegedly used the Jeep to flee from another officer during a traffic stop. In this instance, the officer knew that Mr. Carpenter had two active, extraditable arrest warrants issued by Lake County, Indiana.

The Jeep pulled into the Shell Gas Station parking lot in the 300 block of Sauk Trail. Mr. Carpenter got out of the vehicle and went into the store. The officer parked behind the Jeep. As the officer exited his vehicle, he saw Mr. Carpenter exiting the gas station.

At this point, the officer could identify Mr. Carpenter, police said.

Man Reportedly Refuses Commands and Runs

The officer advised Mr. Carpenter that he was under arrest and ordered him to turn and put his hands behind his back. Mr. Carpenter allegedly refused and asked why, police said. The officer informed Mr. Carpenter he was arresting him in connection with an investigation and ordered him multiple times to turn around and place his hands behind his back. Mr. Carpenter allegedly continued to ignore the officer’s commands, police said.

He then reportedly began to run southbound away from the officer, police said. The officer grabbed Mr. Carpenter’s sweater, which slowed him down, according to police. However, Mr. Carpenter allegedly continued to pull his body away, trying to run. Police alleged he was attempting to defeat the arrest.

The officer gave verbal warnings that he would tase Mr. Carpenter if he continued to resist, police said. Mr. Carpenter allegedly continued ignoring the officer, police said.

Officer Wrestled Man to the Ground

The officer then executed an emergency takedown, which brought Mr. Carpenter to his hands and knees, police said. He attempted to push him to a prone position and gave him multiple commands to get on the ground. However, Mr. Carpenter allegedly tensed his muscles and refused to go prone.

The officer delivered a knee strike to Mr. CarpeCarpenter’s. Thus, he brought him to a prone position, police said.

Another officer arrived on the scene. Both began struggling with Mr. Carpenter to bring his hands behind his back, police said. Mr. Carpenter allegedly tensed his muscles, flexed his arms, and pulled his hands from behind his back toward the front of his body, police said.

One officer removed his Taser from its holster.

Police: Tased After Wrestled to the Ground

After being wrestled to the ground, Mr. Carpenter arose again. This time, he went to a kneeling position and put his hands behind his back. An officer warned that if he moved, he would tase Mr. Carpenter. The other officer grabbed Mr. Carpenter’s arms to place him in handcuffs. At this point, the police said that Mr. Carpenter had allegedly pulled away again, stood up, and began running toward his vehicle.

The officer deployed his Taser, and both probes struck Mr. Carpenter, one in the back and one in the buttocks area, police said. The Taser was effective, and police subsequently secured Mr. Carpenter in handcuffs, according to the report.

Aggravated DUI

Police arrested Larry D. Lewis, 38, of the 10,500 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago, on October 26 and charged him with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, revoked driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage.

An officer traveling westbound on Indianwood Boulevard at 2:31 AM approaching the intersection of S. Orchard Dr. saw a dark sedan traveling northbound on S. Orchard Dr. The sedan turned into the left lane of Indianwood Boulevard to head westbound, on the wrong side of the road.

The officer activated his front flood lights to confirm a curb at the center of the road that would indicate the two different travel lanes on Indianwood. Subsequently, the car, a Buick, did a U-turn while on the left side of Indianwood and turned southbound towards S. Orchard Dr. The officer then positioned his squad behind the Buick to identify its registration plate.

Car Allegedly Parks Illegally

Suddenly, the Buick stopped and allegedly parked illegally at the intersection of S. Orchard Dr. and Peach Street, police said. The driver, later identified as Larry D. Lewis, exited the vehicle from the driver’s and attempted to walk toward the officer’s squad. The officer asked Mr. Lewis to get back into his truck, according to police.

Approaching the car, the officer asked Mr. Lewis to lower his tinted windows so he could see the number of occupants inside. Upon making contact with Mr. Lewis, the officer noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the car and saw an open bottle of alcohol in the rear middle seat area of the vehicle, police said.

The officer asked Mr. Lewis for his driver’s license. He allegedly shuffled through a stack of cards several times before noticing that his state identification card was amongst the cards, police said. Relating the state identification information to SouthCom Dispatch, the officer learned that Mr. Lewis had a revoked driver’s license, police said.

Officer Suspects DUI

According to police, Mr. Lewis appeared very nervous and had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and sluggish movements, according to police. The officer asked Mr. Lewis to leave the car to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. As Mr. Lewis attempted to open the door, police said he failed to realize that the officer was still standing in front of the car door and thus smacked the door into the officer, police said.

Mr. Lewis advised that he wanted a lawyer to be present, police said. Determining that he had probable cause, the officer arrested Mr. Lewis on suspicion of driving with a revoked license.

Police searched Mr. Lewis’s car and found a mostly empty 375 mL bottle of Silver Patron Tequila and two crushed plastic soda cups with clear liquid residue inside.

Police transported Mr. Lewis to the Park Forest Police Department and escorted him into the booking room. Upon arrival, he allegedly kept offering officers and alleged gun recovery in exchange for the officers not moving forward with his arrest, police said.

Police presented him with an opportunity to perform Field Sobriety Tests. He refused, police said. Police told Mr. Lewis they were arresting him on suspicion of driving while being under the influence, police said. According to the report, Mr. Lewis continuously failed to follow simple instructions. He later refused to submit a breath sample, police said.

An official at the Cook County Felony Review Unit approved the felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.