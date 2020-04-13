5 Face Charges After Alleged Street Brawl

Commander Strahla’s patrol shift overlooks the Central Park Wetlands. (Photo: PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Five people were charged with mob action after police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Lakewood Boulevard on March 19, 2020. While on their way to the call, dispatchers told officers that there were people in the street allegedly fighting with brooms and shovels.

Dispatchers received a number of calls regarding this incident while officers were still on their way to the scene, according to the report. According to one caller, subjects allegedly involved were getting into a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan, the report said. A second black-colored vehicle was believed to be involved, according to police.

Two officers who were first on the scene curbed a vehicle that was facing east and appeared as if it was about to leave the scene, according to police. Another officer assisted in taking a passenger from the car into custody. Police smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle and police observed the passenger, Pachaun Stewart, 22, 15131 Meadow Lane, Dolton, allegedly reaching down towards the floorboard, not keeping his hands visible, according to police.

An officer asked Mr. Stewart if he had any guns on his person and he replied that he did not, according to police. When asked if anybody in the car had a gun, he responded, “I don’t know,” according to police. That officer learned that an assault rifle had been recovered from the vehicle, according to police.

Police also took the driver of the car, Jamal Drayton, 32, 11213 S. King Dr., Chicago, into custody, according to police.

Police spoke with the complainant who said that moments earlier, two vehicles were in front of her residence when two women came to her door. The first woman, later identified as Nichelle Anthony, 29, 212 Berry St., Park Forest, at first spoke very calmly with the complainant about her daughter, according to police. However, additional subjects began to get out of their vehicles and come toward her residence, according to police. These other people then proceeded to allegedly curse and provoke the complainant and her daughter into a physical confrontation, allegedly trying to force their way inside the residence, according to police.

At some point, the complainant said she got hit with an unknown object that was thrown by one of the people in the group, according to police. The complainant said that she, her daughter, and her other daughter then went outside to confront the group which eventually spilled out in front of the house and street area, according to police.

As police were arriving, the group began to retreat to the two vehicles, according to police.

The complainant identified one of the subjects went in the group as Percy Stewart, 22, 15115 Sunset Dr., Dolton, who used to date one of her daughters, according to police. The complainant alleged that Mr. Percy Stewart had used that daughter’s’ two-year-old son’s Social Security number to claim him as a dependent for extra money that he could collect on his taxes, according to police. Her daughter told police that Mr. Percy Stewart was not on the child’s birth certificate and that she had tried to call Mr. Percy Stewart to resolve this issue with him and that this was possibly the reason for the disturbance, according to police.

When an officer asked if Mr. Percy Stewart was, in fact, the father of the child, she replied, “It’s complicated,” according to the report.

The complainant said that she had other issues in the past with Mr. Percy Stewart and wanted him and other participants arrested and charged accordingly, according to police.

While one officer was still on the scene, he was informed that the second vehicle had returned. The occupants at that time were identified as Mr. Percy Stewart, Nichelle Anthony, and Ciante French, 27, 501 Madison St. #625, Gary, IN. They were taken into custody and brought out to the sidewalk for a show-up, according to police. The daughters of the complainant separately viewed the occupants of the vehicle and made a positive identification at 11:49 AM, according to the police.

The complainant signed criminal complaints charging mob action against Pachaun Stewart, 22, 15131 Meadow Lane, Dolton; Jamal Drayton, 32, 11213 S. King Dr., Chicago; Nichelle Anthony, 29, 212 Berry St., Park Forest; Percy Stewart, 22, 15115 Sunset Dr., Dolton; and Ciante French, 27, 501 Madison St. #625, Gary, IN.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.