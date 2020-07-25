Hammond Man Sentenced To 180 Months In Prison

For Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Rickey Kendrick, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced by Judge Philip P. Simon to 180 months in prison following his guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Because of Kendrick’s multiple other felony convictions, his illegal possession of a firearm will put him in prison for 15 years” said U.S. Attorney Kirsch. “Our law enforcement partners have always focused on felon in possession cases and will continue these investigations.”

According to documents in the case, on September 25, 2018, Rickey Kendrick possessed a nine millimeter firearm while driving in Gary, Indiana. Kendrick has six prior felony convictions for burglary.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the FBI GRIT Task Force and the Gary Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas R. Mahoney and Caitlin M. Padula.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.