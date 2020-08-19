Gun-Waving White Supremacist Arrested at Gathering, Police, Witnesses Say

David Michael Zook. (PFPD)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- It was shortly after 7:00 PM in mid-July when Park Forest Police responded to a report of a white supremacist at a home on Wilshire Street waving a gun, threatening to kill half-a-dozen people. Several people at the gathering were reported injured.

Police got the call on July 18 at 7:12 PM. SouthCom Dispatch told officers that a white supremacist was on scene with a gun threatening to kill six people, according to the report.

When police arrived, they discovered a man, later identified as David Michael Zook, seated inside the driver’s seat of a pickup truck backing that same truck out of the driveway of the residence, according to police.

Officers positioned their patrol vehicles behind the truck and ordered Mr. Zook from the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police. Police detained Mr. Zook in handcuffs.

An officer asked him if he had any firearms on his person. Mr. Zook allegedly told the officer that his firearm was in the truck and that it was unloaded, according to police.

The officer informed Mr. Zook of his Miranda Rights. The officer asked why several people were saying that Mr. Zook was allegedly threatening people with the gun. Mr. Zook allegedly said that the people were lying and would only say he was armed because they know he carries a gun, according to police.

Officers secured Mr. Zook in a police vehicle pending further investigation.

Police interviewed witnesses, one who said that an argument ensued between Mr. Zook and two others. A physical altercation occurred. Mr. Zook allegedly pushed one person against the rear sliding glass door, according to police. When another person tried to intervene, Mr. Zook allegedly grabbed her by the face and pushed her to the ground, striking her in the head with his firearm, according to police.

Mr. Zook then allegedly began to waive the firearm around the room stating he was going to kill everyone while also yelling, “White power,” according to the report.

That witness was escorted to an ambulance and transported to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the report.

According to another witness, Mr. Zook became upset because someone left the party early, according to the police. Mr. Zook then allegedly began to threaten everyone in the room, saying he was going to kill everyone and specifically told one person that if she did not leave he was going to “blow her m***** f*****g head off,” according to police.

According to a witness, Mr. Zook allegedly struck another individual on the head with the firearm, according to police.

Several people who were at the home at the time of the alleged incidence gave statements to police, including that Mr. Zook said, “White power.”

David Michael Zook, 55, 354 Wilshire St., Park Forest, was arrested on July 18 and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery (use of a deadly weapon) and one count of felony aggravated battery (great bodily harm), after police responded to the 300 block of Wilshire Street regarding a report of a subject with the gun.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.