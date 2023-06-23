Gary Man Sentenced To 292 Months In Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Anthony Day, age 55, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after a jury found him guilty of armed robbery, brandishing a firearm during that robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Day was sentenced to 292 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the documents in this case, the convictions stemmed from the October 8, 2019, robbery of a bank in Hammond, Indiana, where the defendant brandished a gun during the commission of the offense. Wearing a disguise, Day approached a bank teller, displayed a gun, and requested cash from the teller’s drawer. Day and his accomplice ordered the bank employees and patrons to lie on the ground before fleeing the bank. When apprehended, Day’s DNA was on multiple items recovered, including a revolver, a firearm with an extended magazine, and his disguise.

Co-defendant, Omar Williams, pled guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during that robbery, and he was previously sentenced to 235 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led this investigation with the assistance of the Hammond Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Caitlin M. Padula and Special Assistant United States Attorney Patrick D. Grindlay prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and make our neighborhoods safer. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.