Gary Man Sentenced to 108 Months in Prison

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Tommy Watkins, 32 years old, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Watkins was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation GRIT with the assistance of the Porter County Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Philip C. Benson.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.