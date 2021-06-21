Former Mascoutah Employee Sentenced for Accepting Illegal Gratuities

Mascoutah, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The former water treatment manager for the City of Mascoutah has been sentenced
for accepting illegal gratuities. Richard Lowell Jones, 60, of Troy, Illinois, was sentenced to 3
years’ probation, with the first 6 months on home confinement.

According to court documents, Jones served as the city water treatment manager from 2016 to early
2020.  During  that  time,  he  ordered  chemicals  and  services  on  behalf  of  the  city  and 
received  a kickback from the vendor in the form of 10% of the total purchases, which he kept for
himself as a personal commission.

Public officials are prohibited from using their positions to further their own financial
interests. When those positions are funded in part by federal dollars, the offense can be
prosecuted federally.

As  part  of  his  sentence,  Jones  was  ordered  to  complete  40  hours  of  community  service 
and  pay restitution to the City of Mascoutah in the amount of $27,232.70.
FBI-Springfield and the Mascoutah Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith prosecuted the case.

