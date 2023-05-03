Former Commonwealth Edison Executives and Associates Found Guilty of Conspiring To Influence and Reward Mike Madigan

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A federal jury has found four former Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”) executives and associates guilty on all counts charged, including conspiring to influence and reward the former Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Mike Madigan in order to assist with the passage of legislation favorable to the electric utility company, in addition to multiple bribery and record falsification charges.

The jury found the following defendants guilty of all charges:

MICHAEL McCLAIN, 75, of Quincy, who worked as a lobbyist and consultant for ComEd after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives in the 1970s and early 1980s.

ANNE PRAMAGGIORE, 64, of Barrington, served as CEO of ComEd from 2012 to 2018 and later served as a senior executive at an affiliate of Exelon Corp., of which ComEd was a subsidiary.

JOHN HOOKER, 74, of Chicago, who served as ComEd’s executive vice president of legislative and external affairs from 2009 to 2012, after which he worked as an external lobbyist for ComEd.

JAY DOHERTY, 69, of Chicago, owned Jay D. Doherty & Associates, which performed consulting services for ComEd from approximately 2011 to 2019.

Sentencing to Follow

Sentencing dates have not been set. Count 1, charging the conspiracy, has a possible punishment of up to five years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Counts 2, 5, 6, and 8, charging bribery, have a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. Counts 3, 4, 7, and 9, charging record falsification, have a possible punishment of up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

The verdicts were announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Justin Campbell, Special Agent-in-Charge of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation in Chicago. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amarjeet S. Bhachu, Diane MacArthur, Sarah E. Streicker, and Julia Schwartz.

The former speaker Mike Madigan still faces trial on his own indictment.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.