Felony Weapons Charges for Two Men: Police Reports

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Two men, one from Glenwood and the other from Matteson, face felony weapons charges from separate instances in Park Forest. Police said they found the weapons inside the vehicles the men were driving.

The loaded handguns each had multiple rounds of ammunition, police said.

The incidents involving the weapons charges occurred on two concurrent days in June.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through June 19, 2024

Weapons Charges: First Incident

Police arrested Aubrey J. Alexander, Jr., 35, of the first block of S. Spruce St., Glenwood, on June 18 and charged him with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – Class 4, one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding – Class 4, one misdemeanor count of aggravated speeding 35+, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to signal a lane change, and failure to display a front registration plate.

An officer patrolled Western Avenue and Main Street at 1:22 AM when he saw a white Chevy Malibu traveling northbound on Western Avenue approaching Main Street. According to police, the Malibu allegedly did not have a front license plate.

The officer got behind the vehicle near Western Avenue and 26th Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Western Avenue and Algonquin Street. The driver, later identified as Aubrey J. Alexander Jr., activated his right turn signal as if he was going to turn onto Algonquin Street. However, according to the report, Mr. Alexander did not stop and allegedly began to flee northbound on Western Avenue.

Sirens and a Pursuit

At this point, the officer activated his emergency siren and pursued Mr. Alexander. However, Mr. Alexander allegedly continued to flee from the officer.

During the pursuit, Mr. Alexander allegedly made a lane change without signaling upon approaching North Street, according to police.

According to police, the officer determined that Mr. Alexander’s speed was approximately 76 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone. The officer’s squad car reached 80 miles per hour but was still unable to catch up to Mr. Alexander.

A commanding officer from the Park Forest police advised the officer to terminate the pursuit. The officer last observed Mr. Alexander’s vehicle traveling northbound on Travers Avenue from 209th St. in Chicago Heights.

Chicago Heights Police Detain Suspect

SouthCom dispatch notified the Chicago Heights Police Department of the incident. Police also broadcast it on the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN). Shortly after, Chicago Heights police officers located the vehicle and detained Mr. Alexander in the 500 block of Ranger Drive.

The Park Forest officer visited Ranger Drive and met with Chicago Heights officers. He learned that a Chicago Heights officer was in the area on an unrelated call for service. He saw the Malibu enter the driveway of a house on the 500th block of Ranger.

Police found Mr. Alexander in the back of the residence. They put him in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of a Park Forest squad vehicle.

Per village ordinance, a tow company seized and towed Mr. Alexander’s vehicle on suspicion that it was used in the commission of a felony crime.

Police took Mr. Alexander to the Park Forest Police Department. The officer who arrested Mr. Alexander then went back to the home in the 500 block of Ranger Drive. According to police, police took possession of a handgun Mr. Alexander allegedly possessed during the incident. The handgun had one round chambered and an additional nine rounds loaded in the magazine.

Warrant

Police arrested Crishawn Spivey, 46, of the 100 block of Miami St., Park Forest, on June 18 and processed him in connection with a Cook County warrant on a traffic offense. Officers responded to a home on Miami Street at 3:14 PM to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Weapons Charges: Second Incident

Police arrested Martese D. Jackson, 27, of the 21,800 block of Richton Rd., Matteson, on June 19 and charged him with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no front registration plate, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

An officer was at the Shell Gas Station, 385 Sauk Trail, at 1:28 AM. He saw a black Dodge Charger entering the parking lot. The vehicle allegedly had no front-mounted registration plate. The Dodge left the gas station and began traveling westward on Sauk Trail.

Traffic Stop

The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop on Sauk Trail just east of Central Park Avenue. According to police, Martese D. Jackson was the driver of the vehicle.

Mr. Jackson provided an Illinois driver’s license to the officer. According to police, the officer conducted a LEADS inquiry and learned that Mr. Jackson had a revoked Firearm Owners Identification Card and did not have a Concealed Carry License.

There was an odor of burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle, police said. According to police, an ashtray in the center console contained partially burnt cigars. The police said the cigars appeared to be hand-rolled.

The officer asked Mr. Jackson to exit his vehicle.

Police: The driver appears to begin hiding things in his car.

According to police, Mr. Jackson turned off the vehicle, rolled all of the windows up, and put a black storage container in the center console. He then began to reach around the interior of the vehicle.

Police told him to stop reaching around and get out of the vehicle. According to police, he was wearing a black cross-body shoulder bag, which he removed and allegedly attempted to conceal.

Officers again ordered him to get out of the vehicle. He complied, and they detained Mr. Jackson in handcuffs.

Loaded Handgun

When police searched the vehicle’s interior, they recovered a black/turquoise Ruger EC9s 9 mm. The handgun, located in the black cross-body shoulder bag, had one live round in the chamber and six live rounds in the magazine, according to police.

The handgun returned clear/no record through LEADS.

Police also found two cigars containing suspected cannabis and a plastic storage container with 3.1 grams of suspected cannabis.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jwuan J. Bolton, 23, of the 300 block of Meota St., Park Forest, on June 19 and charged him with domestic battery.

Police responded to a home on Meota Street at 7:33 PM about a report of a domestic disturbance. SouthCom Dispatch told officers two people were fighting at that location.

When police arrived, Jwuan J. Bolton was in the home’s driveway. The complainant came outside to speak with an officer. A different officer talked to Mr. Bolton.

Complainant’s Account

The two allegedly argued over a vehicle belonging to the complainant. During the argument, Mr. Bolton reportedly punched the complainant with a closed fist on the left side of her face and then threw her to the ground. There, he continued to punch her in her face with closed fists, according to the report. While she was on the ground, Mr. Bolton allegedly pulled her wig from her head.

She was able to get up on her feet when Mr. Bolton allegedly struck her again with a closed fist on her face, according to police.

Suspect’s Account

Mr. Bolton allegedly confirmed with the other officer that there was an argument regarding the complainant’s refusal to take him to another location. He also reportedly confirmed a physical altercation between the complainant and himself.

When the officer asked him who started the physical altercation, Mr. Bolton refused to cooperate and discuss the incident further with police, police said.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, all the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.