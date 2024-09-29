Felony Weapon Charge for Park Forest Man: Reports to July 4

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—Police charged a Park Forest man with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after stopping him on suspicion of aggravated speeding. Officers were prepared to let him and his passenger go from the scene until one of them found a handgun in his car, police said.

These reports also detail a Homewood man charged with domestic battery. A Community Service Officer in Downtown Park Forest saw the man allegedly strike a woman when the two couldn’t find the Fourth of July Parade. We also report on a 12-year-old boy from University Park police discovered shooting off fireworks in Central Park. An adult did not accompany him, police said.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning July 3, 2024

Felony Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Police arrested Carl E. Boone, 61, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Park, on July 3 and charged him with one felony, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated speeding.

On patrol at 7:58 AM, an officer saw a black sedan traveling northbound on Western Avenue. The squad’s radar captured the sedan going at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone as it passed Indianwood Boulevard. The officer, who had been heading northbound, made a U-turn and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens.

He caught up with the car, now identified as a black Chevrolet Impala. Conducting a traffic stop on the Chevrolet on Western Avenue at Dogwood Street. The Chevrolet immediately pulled to the side of the roadway and stopped. The officer found the vehicle occupied by a driver, later identified as Carl E. Boone. There was also a passenger in the car.

Police said that, during this entire incident, Mr. Boon was wholly cooperative and compliant with officers.

Police Issue Citation

The officer asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance, which the driver provided. He conducted a LEADS inquiry and found that Mr. Boone had a valid driver’s license and a revoked Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID). The officer also learned that Mr. Boone did not have a Concealed Carry License.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist with the traffic stop.

Police asked Mr. Boone to get out of the car and told him they would arrest him on suspicion of aggravated speeding. They said they would seize his vehicle because of the alleged offense.

Police found Mr. Boone compliant and decided not to place him in handcuffs.

The first officer on the scene issued Mr. Boone a citation, a site/release form, and a notice of vehicle impoundment form. Police charged him with one felony: aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated speeding.

Felony Weapon Charge After Officer Discovers a Handgun

While Mr. Boone was still on the scene, police began inventorying the Chevrolet. Opening the driver’s side door, the officer who initiated the stop found a black handgun tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to police. This officer walked to Mr. Boone, who was at the rear of the Chevrolet, and put him in handcuffs, according to police. The weapon also led to a felony weapon charge, police said.

The officer asked if Mr. Boone had an active Firearm Owner’s Identification or a Concealed Carry License. Mr. Boone shook his head, indicating that he did not. Police recovered the firearm, which they have since identified as a Smith & Wesson M&P9 9.

Police transported Mr. Boone to the Park Forest Police Department lockup. The arresting officer searched him again, at which time, according to police, the officer discovered a holster attached to Mr. Boone’s belt.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Kevin Curran of the 18100 block of Dixie Hwy., Homewood, on July 4 and charged him with domestic battery.

An officer responded to an address in the 400 block of Main Street at 6:39 PM to investigate a domestic battery report. The department’s Community Service Officer witnessed the alleged incident and notified SouthCom Dispatch. He said he was standing in the 400 block of Main Street with the alleged offender, Kevin Curran. When officers arrived, they detained Mr. Curran in handcuffs and placed him in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

Couple Came to Park Forest to See the Parade

A detective spoke with the victim and learned that Mr. Curran allegedly hit her on the arm, according to police. She said she did not want police to arrest Mr. Curran. She also refused to let a detective take photographs of the red marking on her arm. This was where Mr. Curran allegedly struck her, according to police.

Police asked the alleged victim to go to the police station. They learned that she and Mr. Curran visited Park Forest to watch the Fourth July Parade. They argued over where to watch the parade and wondered if they missed it altogether. As the alleged victim began to walk away from Mr. Curran, Mr. Curran allegedly slapped her on the arm, causing a red abrasion, according to police.

While at the station, she allowed an officer to take photographs of her arm, according to police.

Improper Supervision of a Child

Two officers patrolling Central Park, 420 Lakewood Blvd., on July 4 at 9:32 PM, saw a child shooting fireworks. The fireworks for the Village of Park Forest had ended.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy was holding a Roman candle-style fireworks stick in his hand. The stick was shooting firework balls into the air, one of which fell and exploded near a Park Forest Firefighter, police said. The firefighter was in uniform performing his duties, operating a generator that powered lights at the park.

Police spoke with the juvenile and checked him for additional fireworks. They found none. They discovered he lived in University Park. He told police his mother was not with him at the park then, and no one was supervising him. He said she was home and would arrive at Central Park shortly to pick him up.

Police contacted the boy’s mother, who said she was at her home and would arrive at Central Park shortly to pick him up. Forty-one minutes later, she told police that her vehicle broke down at the Speedway in the 24500 block of Western Ave. in University Park.

Police asked if they could bring her son to her, and she agreed. According to police, an officer issued the mother a municipal citation charging improper supervision of a child, which she signed.

