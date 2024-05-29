Felony Stalking Charges for Child Sex Offender

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Park Forest child sex offender landed a felony stalking charge after police responded twice to investigate neighbor complaints. Police arrested Ivan G. Williams Jr., 42, 104 Shabbona Drive, Park Forest, twice on May 22. In the first incident, police charged him with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, and obstructing a peace officer. In the second incident, an Assistant State’s Attorney of the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved two counts of stalking, a Class 4 Felony, against Mr. Williams.

According to the Illinois State Police, Mr. Williams is a child sex offender. He was convicted in Cook County of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse where the victim was 13-16 years old. The state police identified him as a sexual predator and indicated his victim was 16 years of age. He was 25 at the time of the offense, according to the state police.

Child Sex Offender Lands Two Felony Stalking Charges

A Park Forest child sex offender landed a felony stalking charge after police responded twice to investigate neighbor complaints. Police arrested Ivan G. Williams Jr., 42, 104 Shabbona Drive, Park Forest, twice on May 22. In the first incident, police charged him with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, and obstructing a peace officer. For the second incident, an Assistant State’s Attorney of the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved two counts of stalking, a Class 4 Felony, against Mr. Williams.

Officers provided detailed reports in lengthy narratives of interactions with Ivan G. Williams and neighbors on Shabbona Drive.

The First Incident of May 22

Ivan G. Williams Jr. (Photo: Illinois State Police)

Police responded to the 100 block of Shabbona Drive on Wednesday, May 22, at 2:47 PM to investigate a report of an unwanted subject. Two complainants told SouthCom Dispatch that a man known to them as Ivan Williams allegedly came onto their property and created a disturbance, according to police. This led the complainant to call the police.

While driving to respond to this incident, police determined that they had responded to that address numerous times over the past few years. In one incident, police “counseled” Mr. Williams to leave a neighbor alone and stay off her property, according to police. According to the report, police also arrested Mr. Williams during incidents involving similar circumstances.

Neighbor Reports “A Nuisance”

When police arrived, they spoke with a complainant who alleged that Mr. Williams had been a nuisance for a few years toward her relative “on a consistent basis,” according to police. In these alleged instances, Mr. Williams shouted “unprovoked profanities” at her and her mother from his home. The complainant alleged that Mr. Williams made “inappropriate sexual comments,” taunted and provoked her and her mother, daring them to call the police, according to the report.

On that date, May 22, a woman from Chicago was visiting her mother. This woman walked a dog outside, heading north on Shabbona. She eventually started heading back towards the house. When she almost returned to the house, Mr. Williams, who was outside, allegedly waved at her. She yelled out to him, “Don’t talk to me,” according to police. The woman visiting knew of the alleged “numerous troubles” with Mr. Williams in the past, according to police. She and the woman she was visiting felt “uncomfortable and unsafe,” according to police.

“Go ahead, Mace me!”

One of the complainants said it appeared that Mr. Williams would cross the street and come to the house she was visiting. According to police, she warned Mr. Williams that if he came onto her mother’s property, she would “Mace” him.

While she was in her mother’s driveway, Mr. Williams allegedly walked toward her, holding his eyelids open, saying, “Go ahead, Mace me!” According to the complainant, Mr. Williams came very close to her. Fearing for her and her mother’s safety, she sprayed Mr. Williams in the face with the Mace, according to police.

Mr. Williams then turned away and began doing push-ups in the middle of the street and on his front lawn, according to police.

After the push-ups, Mr. Williams went into his home, and the complainant called the police.

Police spoke with the complainant’s mother, who alleged that Mr. Williams made “extremely inappropriate sexual comments toward her and her daughter,” according to police. She told police she was willing to sign complaints against Mr. Williams.

Just as officers were getting ready to speak with Mr. Williams and hear his account of the incident, Mr. Williams came out of his house. He began walking in the street toward the police. His face was wet, and he wore only a bathrobe. He was completely naked underneath, according to police. Officers described him as being in a “highly agitated and belligerent state,” according to police. He began cursing about how he had just been maced and spoke “nonsensically,” according to police.

Police told Mr. Williams several times to either return to the parkway or onto the sidewalk so they could speak with him safely. Mr. Williams allegedly refused and continued to walk forward. At this point, police handcuffed him and placed him under arrest on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, according to the report.

To the Park Forest Police Department

Police took Mr. Williams to the Park Forest Police Department. During transport, “Williams continued to speak nonsensically,” according to the report. At the station, police provided him with a disposable jumpsuit as his bathrobe was soaking wet.

Officers charged him with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, and obstructing a peace officer. The misdemeanor criminal charges qualified for a Will County pre-trial release. Police notified Mr. Williams of a scheduled court date on June 11 at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. They told him he was to have no contact with the complainants or go on their property, according to police.

Mr. Williams signed a release form but refused to leave the police department. Instead, he insisted on going back into his holding cell. He stayed there until a detective convinced him to leave the cell. At 5:16 PM, Mr. Williams’s sister responded to the police station and gave Mr. Williams arrived home.

One of the complainants told police she tried twice to get an order of protection against Mr. Williams at the Will County Courthouse on May 25, 2023, and May 15, 2024. According to police, both requests were denied.

According to police, a local records check showed eight calls for service in which the complainant asked for assistance dealing with Mr. Williams. The first call was on January 11, 2022, and the most recent was on May 15, 2023.

The Second Call on May 22: Felony Stalking

A short time after his release, Mr. Williams went to the complainant’s home again, according to police. Police responded at 5:45 PM on May 22 to investigate a trespassing complaint. The caller said Mr. Williams was back on her property. This time, they believed Mr. Williams had a firearm.

When police arrived, they saw Mr. Williams in the front yard of his residence. Officers told him to lie down on the ground. He did so, and they put him in handcuffs. They searched his person but found no weapons.

Mr. Williams denied going to the complainant’s home. However, he allegedly admitted to walking across the street and on the sidewalk in front of her home, according to police.

Police spoke with another neighbor who allegedly had issues with Mr. Williams. This neighbor told police that on this day, he saw Mr. Williams go into his home and come out, apparently holding an object in a towel. That neighbor believed it was a firearm and contacted the police. When Mr. Williams heard sirens, he returned to his home and went outside without the towel or object, according to police.

Police also described an incident on May 15, 2024, in which Mr. Williams allegedly knocked on a neighbor’s door at 4:56 AM and asked for sugar. Police responded that day.

Allegedly Learned a Woman’s Work Schedule

Police spoke with a woman who described having ongoing issues with Mr. Williams over the last two years. According to the report, Mr. Williams allegedly cursed at her multiple times, made unwanted sexual advances using vulgar language, and threatened her.

The complainant said Mr. Williams learned about her work schedule and alleged that he routinely opens his front door to stare at her as she leaves for work and does the same when she returns. She told police she was no longer able to cut her grass because Mr. Williams would allegedly stare at her and make crude statements. Because of this, she told police she had to hire a landscaping company.

She is aware that Mr. Williams is a registered child sex offender and sexual predator, according to police. She told police this adds credibility to his alleged threats and leads her to believe that Mr. Williams will act on his unwanted sexual advances.

Fearful of Escalating and Dangerous Behavior

According to police, because of Mr. Williams’s alleged behavior, she installed a Ring doorbell camera. After she got the Ring doorbell cam, Mr. Williams allegedly told her that the camera wasn’t going to help her and that he would continue to do what he wanted. She believed Mr. Williams’s behavior was escalating and that he was becoming more dangerous.

Police transported Mr. Williams to the Park Forest Police Department for further investigation. It was this incident that resulted in the felony stalking charges.

An officer reviewed footage from the Ring doorbell camera. According to the report, police saved the recordings to a hard drive for evidence.

After this second incident, an officer contacted the Will County State’s Attorney’s office. According to police, the assistant State Attorney approved two counts of stalking, a Class 4 Felony. Police processed Mr. Williams on those charges. This time, he remained in custody pending transport to the Will County Courthouse for a mandatory detention hearing.

