Felony Charges: Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through November 12, 2019

Police have your back, this one at the Officer Tim Jones Street Dedication, March 19, 2018. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)(

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- These police reports include arrests through November 12, 2019. Noteworthy are two separate incidents where men were charged with felonies. Other incidents involved domestic battery and violation of an order of protection.

Providing more details than readers will find in any other police beat reports, we invite readers to subscribe to get the whole story, every day.

eNews Park Forest has always published addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police DepartmentInvestigations Division at (708) 748-1309.

eNews Park Forest reports this information because the public in the United States has the right to know. When that information is withheld or under-reported, it leaves questions. We also want to show the work that the police force does every day that is not reported. Police in Park Forest respond to thousands of calls per year, the vast majority of which do not end up with arrests. Whether it’s conducting a routine investigation, pulling over a drunk driver, or responding to a possible theft at a store, the work of the police officer deserves acknowledgment by the public.

Domestic Battery

Von Patrick B. Crigler, 24, 10053 S. Hill Terrace, Palos Hills, was arrested on November 8 and charged with domestic battery when police responded to the 200 block of Juniper Street to investigate a report of domestic battery. Mr. Crigler allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat, pulled her from a vehicle, and pushed her to the ground, according to police.

Violation of an Order of Protection, Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence

Welborn R. Williams, 56, 3334 Western Ave., Park Forest, was arrested on November 9 and charged with violation of an order of protection, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Western Avenue to investigate a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door of the residence multiple times and no one answered. Although officers could hear someone talking inside, they were unable to understand what was being said, according to the report. When police arrived, the complainant unlocked the door and Mr. Williams allegedly approached the door and locked it while saying that he wasn’t going to allow officers to enter, according to police. The complainant told police that Mr. Williams had harassed him and refused to let him sleep, according to police.

Felony Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding

Antwon R. Newell, 22, 20301 Fairfield Ave., Olympia Fields, was arrested on November 9 and charged with felony aggravated fleeing/eluding and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Mr. Newell was also issued citations charging three counts of disobeying a stop sign, improper lane usage, disobeying a traffic control device, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

An officer patrolling at 8:23 AM was parked in a parking lot in the 300 block of Illinois Street’s monitoring traffic at the intersection of Illinois Street and Indiana Street. While monitoring the intersection, the officer observed a silver vehicle traveling eastbound on Illinois allegedly go through the stop sign without slowing or stopping and continue East on Illinois Street, according to police.

The officer initiated a traffic stop by turning on the squad’s emergency lights and activated the siren. The officer curbed the vehicle, a silver Lexus, at Illinois Street and Early Street.

The officer observed the driver moving around inside the vehicle and reaching to the rear passenger area.

The officer exited his squad car and approached the vehicle on the passenger side. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Antwon R. Newell, and advised Mr. Newell that he was stopped for disobeying a stop sign. The officer asked Mr. Newell for his driver’s license and insurance card. Mr. Newell provided the officer with his driver’s license and related that he purchased the vehicle recently and did not have current insurance for the vehicle, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Newell if he had anything illegal in the vehicle because the officer could smell the odor of cannabis emanating from the vehicle, according to police. Mr. Newell stated that he had not smoked in the car and reiterated that he had just bought the car the night before.

The officer asked Mr. Newell to exit the vehicle but Mr. Newell allegedly refused and stated several times that there was no cannabis inside his vehicle, according to the report.

The officer again advised Mr. Newell to step out of the car and explained to him that if there was not any cannabis in the car, he would just get a citation charging disobeying a stop sign and be on his way, according to police.

Mr. Newell then told the officer to call the “white shirt,” according to the report. The officer subsequently asked a commander to respond to the traffic stop.

Another officer at the scene informed Mr. Newell that he could either comply and exit the vehicle or have his window broken and be removed from the vehicle and charged with resisting, according to police. Mr. Newell allegedly rolled the windows up and closed the sunroof, according to police.

A commander arrived on the scene and spoke with Mr. Newell. While the commander was speaking with Mr. Newell, Mr. Newell allegedly put his vehicle into Drive, according to police. Police ordered Mr. Newell to put the vehicle back in Park and he subsequently complied, according to police.

At one point, the commander reached inside the vehicle with his left hand to unlock the vehicle and Mr. Newell allegedly grabbed the commander’s hand, according to police. Mr. Newell released the commander’s hand, placed his vehicle in Drive, and allegedly sped away, according to police.

Officers began to pursue Mr. Newell, activating emergency lights and sirens attempting to get Mr. Newell to pull over.

Mr. Newell continued eastbound on Illinois Street and then turned right or southbound on Western Avenue, according to police. Mr. Newell allegedly drove down the middle of the southbound lanes on Western Avenue at speeds of approximately 55 mph, according to police.

Mr. Newell then veered into the left southbound lane and turned right, westbound, onto North Street, according to police.

Mr. Newell continued west on North Street, allegedly reaching speeds of 50 mph as he allegedly disregarded the red light at North Street and Orchard Drive, according to police. While Mr. Newell was going through the intersection, the westbound lights turned green due to the activation of one of the officer’s Opticom inside of his squad car, according to police.

Mr. Newell went through the intersection allegedly traveling at approximately 50 mph, according to police.

Mr. Newell continued westbound on North Street, reaching speeds of approximately 60 mph, according to police. Police continue to follow Mr. Newell until he eventually wound around, turning six left at Hickory and Front Streets, allegedly disregarding the stop sign, according to police.

Mr. Newell continued west on Front Street and then turned right into the driveway of a residence in the 3500 block of Front Street, at which point his vehicle abruptly came to a stop, according to police.

At this point, Mr. Newell exited the vehicle and allegedly began to run west behind the house, according to police. An officer observed Mr. Newell reach into the front of his pants as if trying to conceal something, according to police.

Officers pursued on foot.

Mr. Newell continued running west across Main Street across the parking lot and into the Matteson Quick Mart, 2145 Main Street, Matteson. One of the officers drew his service weapon from its holster and entered the business, according to police. That officer observed Mr. Newell near the checkout counter and ordered Mr. Newell at gunpoint to get on the ground, according to police. Another officer had his department-issued Taser out and also ordered Mr. Newell to get on the ground and show police his hands, according to police.

Mr. Newell complied and lay down on the floor on his stomach with his arms out to his side, according to police. The officer then holstered his Taser and began to place handcuffs on Mr. Newell as the other officer with the gun provided cover, according to police. Once Mr. Newell was handcuffed, that officer holstered his service weapon and assisted the other officer.

Police escorted Mr. Newell outside to a squad car.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle Mr. Newell had been driving and located a single round of ammunition in the cupholder. They also recovered $1010.00 cash; a debit card in someone else’s name; a cup containing a green leafy plant material, suspect cannabis; and a cigar wrapper filled with a green leafy plant material, suspect cannabis, according to police.

Felony Driving While License Revoked

Tijuan L. Diggs, 40, 705 Sandra Dr. #1, University Park, was arrested on November 9 and charged with one felony count of driving while license was revoked and additionally issued Will County citations charging DUI-drugs, improper lane usage, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Mr. Diggs was also issued a local ordinance municipal ticket citation charging possession of cannabis.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Western Avenue and Steger Road at 8:59 PM to investigate a vehicle crash. Officers were informed that a silver-colored Hyundai had driven off the road and crashed into the woods. The driver of the vehicle was reported to have no injuries at this time.

Officers from the Steger Police Department assisted as well.

Police observed a man, later identified as Tijuan L. Diggs, standing next to the vehicle facing away from officers. One of the officers made contact with Mr. Diggs, pointed to the disabled vehicle and asked him if he was driving. Mr. Diggs allegedly replied, “Yes,” according to police.

Another officer approached and spoke to Mr. Diggs. While police were trying to obtain his identity, Mr. Diggs was resting his head on top of the vehicle and held onto the vehicle for support, according to police.

Mr. Diggs at a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, glassy and bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech, according to police.

Mr. Diggs appeared to be disoriented and confused and was unable to clearly explain how his vehicle left the roadway or which direction he had come from, according to police. Mr. Diggs also had difficulty spelling his name and at one point appeared as if he was going to vomit, according to police. According to the man who stopped and called police regarding the accident, Mr. Diggs had vomited outside the driver’s window, according to police.

Police administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests with Mr. Diggs. After the tests were administered, police learned that Mr. Diggs driver’s license had been revoked on a DUI conviction, according to police.

Police placed Mr. Diggs under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving while license was revoked.

Police learned that Mr. Diggs had two prior convictions on charges of driving while license was revoked, according to the report.