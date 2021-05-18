Hobart Man Sentenced To 168 Months In Prison

“Statue of Justice – The Old Bailey” by Ronnie Macdonald is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

For Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Charles Gould, 37, of Hobart, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to 168 months of imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release following his conviction at trial for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

According to documents in this case, during 2016 Gould conspired with other individuals in Gary, Indiana, to distribute crack cocaine. As part of the conspiracy, cocaine was cooked into crack cocaine, packaged for sale, and distributed by members of the conspiracy in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood. During the investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants at five locations and recovered approximately 300 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, packaging materials, money, and a 33-page drug ledger. Gould has a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery in Lake County, Indiana.

Eighteen other charged members of the conspiracy were convicted of drug-related offenses in this case.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary, Hobart, and Lake County Police Departments. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas R. Mahoney and Alexandra McTague.

