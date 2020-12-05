Fort Wayne Man Sentenced To 151 Months in Prison

“Statue of Justice – The Old Bailey” by Ronnie Macdonald is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Fort Wayne, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Tyrion McNair, age 28, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady following his plea of guilty to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

McNair was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. The Court ordered McNair’s federal sentence to run consecutive to his Indiana state convictions for murder and using a firearm during the commission of an offense in 02D05-1807-MR-12.

According to documents presented in this case, on or about March 12, 2018, McNair sold approximately three ounces of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice,” to an individual working with law enforcement. McNair sold additional amounts of crystal methamphetamine to this individual from January through March of 2018.

“Putting individuals such as Mr McNair – who not only poisoned our communities with the drugs he peddled, but who also committed a heinous murder – behind bars has always been and will continue to be a priority for the FBI,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “Through our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships we will continue to work to disrupt criminal enterprises that negatively impact life for so many.”

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fort Wayne Police Department. Also assisting with this investigation were the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crime Unit and Vice and Narcotics Division. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony Geller and Stacey Speith.

This is from a release from the United States Department of Justice.