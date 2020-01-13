Driver Allegedly Gives Officer Insurance Card with Sex Hotline as Company’s Phone Number

Newly sworn-in Park Forest Police Officer Luis Ibarra signs his oath before Village Clerk Sheila McGann. (Photo: Gary Kopycinski)

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Crest Hill woman was arrested and charged with the use of a fraudulent insurance card after she police say she gave an officer a phony Progressive Insurance card with a sex hotline listed as the insurance company’s number, according to a report.

Traniece N. Robinson, 31, 1720 Arbor Lane #310, Crest Hill, IL, was arrested on December 21 and charged with one count of use of a fraudulent insurance card, one count of driving while license was suspended, and issued traffic citations charging one red taillight, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle after an officer discovered a red Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Western Avenue near Indianwood Boulevard that allegedly had only one functioning red taillight, according to police.

It was 6:30 AM, according to the report.

The officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol vehicle and curbed the Dodge on Cedar Street just east of Western Avenue, according to police. The officer approached the vehicle, spoke with the driver, later identified as Traniece N. Robinson, informed her of the reason for the stop, and asked for her driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to police.

Ms. Robinson allegedly told the officer that she did not have or driver’s license on her person but provided the officer with a copy of a Progressive Insurance card, according to police. The officer suspected that the insurance card Ms. Robinson provided was fraudulent as it appeared to be “cheap and homemade,” according to police.

The officer asked Ms. Robinson her name and date of birth which she provided, according to police. The officer then conducted a LEADS inquiry which yielded that Ms. Robinson’s Illinois driver’s license was currently suspended, according to police.

Another officer arrived to assist.

The officer informed Ms. Robinson that she was being placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while license was suspended, according to police.

Ms. Robinson asked if she could call a family member to pick up her children who were in the vehicle and she was permitted to do so, according to police.

PFPD: Phone Number on Insurance Card is for Sex Hotline

The officer called the telephone number listed on the insurance policy card and was greeted by an adult sex hotline, according to police.

The officer hung up.

The officer then called the number listed on the card again and was again greeted by an adult sex hotline, according to police.

The officer found a phone number for customer service of the Progressive Insurance, the company listed on the insurance policy card. The officer provided the customer service representative with the policy number printed on the card and was told that that policy had expired in September 2018 and was not associated with a 2007 Dodge Charger or Traniece Robinson, according to police.

A family member of Ms. Robinson’s arrived on the scene and took custody of her children, according to police.

Police took Ms. Robinson into custody, according to police.

Ms. Robinson allegedly admitted to an officer that she had someone else make the insurance card for her but denied making it herself, according to police. Ms. Robinson told the officer that she did not have the money for insurance, according to police.

Ms. Robinson’s vehicle was towed from the scene and seized per village ordinance.