Downtown Park Forest Shooting Leaves Four Injured

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The Park Forest Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple people injured which occurred outside of a theater venue on the 300 block of Artist Walk in Downtown Park Forest shortly after 1:00 a.m. on May 23, 2021, police said in a statement Sunday. The shooting is believed to have occurred in connection with a private celebration being held at the theater, police said.

The initial investigation indicates that a physical altercation occurred inside of the business and that the shooting occurred outside shortly after, according to police.

Two Park Forest police officers were already on foot in the downtown area when they heard the shots being fired and they immediately responded to the location, however no suspects were observed, police said.

Police found four people injured: a 29-year-old Matteson man, a 31-year-old Country Club Hills man, a 30-year-old Harvey woman, and a 33-year-old Country Club Hills man. Park Forest and Matteson paramedica treated the injured and transported three of those injured for emergency room treatment, according to police. The fourth person self-transported to the hospital, according to police.

Two of the shooting victims suffered serious injuries but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Several windows in the downtown area were also damaged.

Due to multiple victims as well as multiple people on scene at the time and following the incident, there was a large police response from area police departments. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation unit also responded to assist in the recovery of evidence, police said.

“At this time there is reason to believe that there was more than one firearm involved in this shooting, and an active investigation continues,” police said in the statement.

The Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division requests anyone who might have information about this incident to contact them at (708) 748-1309. Callers may remain anonymous, if they choose.

“Downtown Park Forest is a regional destination for events and entertainment, and it remaining a safe place to visit remains a priority of the police department, with extra police patrols taking place,” police said in the statement. “Our thoughts remain with those impacted by this violence as we work to bring those responsible to justice.”