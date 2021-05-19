Child Sexual Predators Sentenced for Sexual Abuse and Online Exploitation

Indianapolis, IN-(ENEWSPF)- An Indianapolis man and woman were each sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child, including producing child pornography with the minor victim, and for distributing and receiving child pornography. A federal grand jury previously indicted them and two others in September 2019.

Bennie W. Schuck II, 46, and Amber Talley, 36, were both in a position of trust with the minor victim, who was less than 12 years of age. Both Schuck and Talley sexually abused the minor female victim, who reported that the abuse had been on-going for at least a year. Schuck and Talley created images of the abuse, which they sent to each other, depending on who took the images. According to court documents, Schuck admitted to police that he had exploited the child “fewer than 20 times.” Schuck also sent the sexually explicit images of the child victim to a woman through Kik Messenger, which led to the detection of Schuck and Talley’s crimes.

This investigation began in April 2019, when police in Louisiana investigated the online activities of a man who was accused of receiving sexually explicit images of at least one minor online. This man allegedly traded child pornography with Indiana resident Diana Roe, who was arrested and charged federally in May 2019.

When law enforcement investigated the images and chats found on Roe’s devices, they uncovered evidence showing that Schuck was sexually abusing and exploiting a child. Using social media and public records, law enforcement identified Talley as another person who participated in the sexual exploitation of that child.

The Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) executed a search warrant in August 2019. According to court documents, both Shuck and Talley admitted to engaging in illegal sexual conduct with the child. Both parties admitted to creating images of the sexual conduct, and Schuck admitted to distributing images online.

Four other defendants who were also indicted and or charged in this case have already pleaded guilty.

Diana Roe, 50 – sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release after her imprisonment, and pay $31,000 in restitution.

Joshua Mead, 40 – sentenced to 9 years imprisonment, 10 years supervised release after his imprisonment, and pay $44,000 in restitution.

Joshua Hart, 26 – sentenced to 6 years imprisonment, 15 years supervised release after his imprisonment

Quinton Byassee, 35 – sentenced to 11 years imprisonment, 20 years supervised release after imprisonment, and pay $3000.00 in restitution.

“Those who sexually exploit children cause an extreme amount of harm and pain to their victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners so that predators like these individuals will never have an opportunity to victimize again.”

“The actions of these defendants were beyond heinous and what they subjected this young victim to will likely have untold ramifications for years – no child should ever have to go through something like this by those in a position of trust” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “The sentence they received will ensure they can never again subject another child to sexual abuse and exploitation.”p

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Susie’s Place in Avon, IN also assisted with this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney, Kristina M. Korobov, who prosecuted this case said Schuck must also pay $25,000 in restitution and serve 10 years on supervised release after his imprisonment. Talley must also pay $10,000 in restitution and serve 5 years on supervised release after her imprisonment.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/ .

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.