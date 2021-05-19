Chicago Woman Sentenced to One Year and One Day of Imprisonment

Justice outside the Albert V. Bryan District Courthouse in Alexandria, VA. (Photo: Tim Evanson – Flickr – CC license)

Following Conviction for Conspiracy to Corruptly Obstruct, Influence, and Impede an Official Proceeding

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Janette Ingram, 29, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge James T. Moody to twelve months and one day of imprisonment following her guilty plea to conspiracy to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Bell.

According to documents in the case, in February 2020, multiple defendants were charged in the federal criminal case of United States v. Manuel Diaz, et al, which alleged violations of federal criminal law, including racketeering conspiracy, against members and associates of the Latin Dragon Nation street gang. On February 17, 2020, at the Hammond City Jail, Janette Ingram visited one of these defendants, where she was shown and photographed names of cooperating defendants in the Diaz case. Later that day, Ingram caused photographs of the names of the cooperating defendants to be posted on social media with the intent to discourage and intimidate cooperators and potential cooperators from testifying at trial in the Diaz case.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Chicago Police Department Criminal Enterprise Unit; the Cook County Sheriff’s Office; the Bartlett Police Department; the Hammond Police Department; the East Chicago Police Department; the Merrillville Police Department; the Hobart Police Department; the Lake County Sheriff’s Department; and the Calumet City Police Department, with assistance from the Lake County, Indiana Prosecutor’s Office, the Cook County, Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office, the Indiana Department of Corrections, and the Illinois Department of Corrections. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin F. Wolff, Maria N. Lerner and Michael J. Toth, with prior assistance from former Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Cooley.

