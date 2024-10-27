Chicago Man Tosses Cookies, Striking Employee: Report

Park Forest, IL—(ENEWSPF)—A Chicago man allegedly tossed a cookie display case in a local business, striking a store employee. Before that, the same man reportedly tried striking the employee with his fist. This was all over a sandwich and the man’s place in line, police said. And the cookies were not his to toss.

Other reports here include two men charged with DUI and another charged with UUW.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Beginning July 31, 2024

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Police arrested a teenager, Aryan Green, 19, of the 300 block of Mohawk St., Park Forest, on July 31 and charged him with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: no FOID or CCL, being under the age of 21, and having the handgun near a public park. Police additionally issued him a municipal citation charging possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Checking the Park Early in the Morning

An officer was on patrol in the parking lot of 240 Somonauk Street at 7:26 AM when he saw a silver Hyundai Sonata parked there. The officer approached the Hyundai on foot and saw one person in the driver’s seat, later identified as Aryan Green. According to police, Mr. Green appeared to be sleeping inside the car.

The officer announced that he was Park Forest police, and Mr. Green woke up. While speaking with him, the officer saw a burnt cigarillo in the center console and a designer cannabis package with a bulge.

The officer advised Mr. Green that he saw the cannabis package and asked how much cannabis there was in the car. Mr. Green allegedly told the officer there was no cannabis inside the vehicle. However, he reportedly made admissions to having previously smoked cannabis, according to police.

Gray Backpack with an Unloaded Gun Magazine

The officer also saw a gray backpack on the passenger side floorboard. Mr. Green showed the officer the backpack and opened it. When Mr. Green opened the bag, the officer saw an unloaded gun magazine, according to police.

According to the report, Mr. Green “then started making furtive gestures by turning his body to his left as if […] reaching for an object.” The officer advised Mr. Green not to reach for anything and to exit the vehicle. He then placed Mr. Green in the rear of his squad.

Teen Tells Officer of Gun in the Car

At this time, Mr. Green allegedly told the officer there was a gun in the car. Another officer arrived on the scene and conducted a LEADS inquiry, learning that Mr. Green did not possess a valid FOID or CCL.

The first officer at the scene then discovered a handgun on the driver’s side front floorboard where Mr. Green had been sitting, according to police. It was a 9 mm Glock 26 with an extended magazine loaded with 15 live rounds, police said. The officer also recovered a pink package with a green leafy substance in the center console and eight live rounds inside the backpack, police said. The weapon returned with a clear/no record report, according to police.

Police noted that the slide of the Glock 26 did not match the handgun’s grip.

Officers transported Mr. Green to the Park Forest Police Department for further investigation. There, Mr. Green said that he purchased the gun from the streets about 5 to 6 months prior for about $650, according to police. He told the officer he bought the gun for his protection since a lot of his close friends had been killed, police said. He did not wish to provide the name of the person who sold him the gun.

The officer contacted the Felony Review Unit of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. ASA Syed approved three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: no FOID/CCL, being under the age of 21, and having the handgun near a park.

Police: Battery and Assault After Striking Employee

Police charged a Chicago man after allegedly striking a store employee with a cookie display case. (MGN via Pixabay)

Police arrested Vernon Crowder, 36, of the 13200 block of S. Prairie Ave., Chicago, on August 2 and charged him with battery, criminal damage to property, and assault.

Officers responded to a business in the 22300 block of Central Park Avenue at 7:57 PM to investigate a disturbance report. SouthCom Dispatch advised hearing over the 911 call sounds of yelling and items being thrown around.

Report: Bystanders Point to One Man

When police arrived, bystanders quickly began to point in the direction of a man, later identified as Vernon Crowder. Mr. Crowder appeared to be highly upset, police said.

Two other officers arrived on the scene.

Mr. Crowder told an officer that he went inside the business to purchase a 6-inch sub for his girlfriend. While waiting in line to buy the sub, he had a heated argument with an employee over Mr. Crowder’s place in line, according to police. Mr. Crowder then allegedly pulled the employee by his shirt and pushed him away from him over the cookie display case, according to police.

Mr. Crowder then left the business. He told the officer he had a voice recording of the incident. However, according to police, the officer could not make out what the voice recording said. He said nothing about striking an employee.

Report from Two Employees

This officer went inside the business and, upon walking in, saw that the rack containing the chips had been knocked over, and bags of chips were all over the floor, police said. Two employees related similar events to the officer.

They said they were finishing up a DoorDash order. The police said Mr. Crowder became upset that his order was complete but that he had not yet been charged. The employees advised Mr. Crowder that as soon as they finished the order, they would assist him with it.

Report: Suspect Tosses Cookies, Striking Employee

According to police, Mr. Crowder then allegedly became upset and attempted to strike one of the employees with a closed fist. He was unsuccessful in doing so. Mr. Crowder reportedly pushed the cookie display case toward the employee, which struck him. The employee said he tried to grab the cookie display case but was unsuccessful. The display case fell to the floor and broke, according to police.

An officer reviewed camera footage from inside the store. The footage allegedly supported recounting events the employees shared with the officer. Police said both employees had minor injuries but refused to be transported by the Park Forest Fire Department.

DUI and Revoked License

Willie Hollins. (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Willie Hollins, 45, of the 500 block of University Pkwy., University Park, on August 3 and charged him with DUI and revoked license.

An officer traveling eastbound on Main Street from Orchard Drive at 10:57 PM saw a tan Toyota heading westbound on Main Street. The vehicle proceeded to park in a no-parking zone and the 300 block of Main Street, according to police.

A man got out of the car. The officer spoke with the man, later identified as Willie Hollins, advising him that the vehicle was parked in a no-parking zone. Mr. Hollins said, “Okay,” and returned to the car.

According to the report, Mr. Hollins swayed back and forth as he walked.

When Mr. Hollins got to the car, he leaned inside and pulled a lever to open the trunk, according to police. He then closed the door and began walking away from the car without moving it.

Officer Suspects Intoxication

The officer suspected intoxication or a medical condition, police said.

He pulled closer to the vehicle and approached Mr. Hollins. When near Mr. Hollins, the officer immediately noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, police said.

When asked if he had been drinking, Mr. Hollins held up one finger and said that he had to go and perform, according to police. When asked why he didn’t move the car, Mr. Holland seemed confused about what parking spot to move the vehicle to, police said.

The officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from Mr. Hollins’s breath, police said. He also allegedly slurred his speech, swayed, and had watery, glassy eyes, police said.

The officer walked Mr. Hollins back to his car and asked him for identification.

Mr. Hollins allegedly admitted he had no valid license or identification. He gave the name Willie Hollins, according to police. The officer ran the name through LEADS and learned that Mr. Hollins had an active warrant out of Will County, according to police.

Two other officers soon arrived as backup.

When police asked again if he had been drinking or was on any drugs, Mr. Hollins only denied being on drugs, according to police. He then admitted to drinking, starting at 6 PM, then driving to the bar to perform, according to police.

When asked what time Mr. Hollins thought it was, he said it was 1 AM, according to police.

Police placed him under arrest in connection with a warrant and suspicion of driving without a license, according to police.

DUI

Harold L. France (Photo: PFPD)

Police arrested Harold L. France, 38, of the 200 block of Green St., Park Forest, on August 4 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle, driving without lights when required, and operating a car with an expired registration sticker.

Police were on patrol at 3:16 AM, traveling eastbound on Sauk Trail approaching the intersection of S. Orchard Dr. They saw a vehicle heading westbound on Sauk Trail approaching the intersection of S. Orchard Dr.

According to police, the car had only one lit headlight on the passenger side and one unlit on the driver’s side.

Police Follow the One-Headlight Car

Police made a U-turn and began following the vehicle, now identified as a gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu allegedly weaved towards the left side of the lane and straddled the solid yellow turning lane line, police said.

The police said an officer activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Sauk Trail and Westwood Drive. The vehicle slowly came to a halt, according to police.

An officer approached the driver’s side of the car and spoke with the driver, later identified as Harold L. France. The officer introduced himself and asked Mr. France for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. He also apprised Mr. France of the reason for the stop.

Officer Smells Alcohol

Mr. France allegedly said he knew he was driving with one headlight working, according to police.

He said he was driving home from a friend’s house, police said. Immediately upon making contact, the officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car, according to police. Mr. France’s eyes were also glassy, police said.

The officer asked Mr. France to exit the vehicle. Asking him how much he had to drink, Mr. France allegedly replied, “Two Jameson,” according to police. He reportedly told the officer that his last drink was two hours prior, police said.

The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Francis’s breath, police said. He asked Mr. France to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After the tests, the officer placed Mr. France in handcuffs and told him he was arresting him on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those police arrested and charged committed any offenses. We report on what is in the reports that the police furnish to us. As those accused are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has continuously published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

Presumption of Innocence

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. The law presumes all those whom police arrest are innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest not to remove items from the public record from publication. Suppose you find your name in the police reports. Our policy is that we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g., “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

We do not strike, “unpublish,” or delete news.

According to police, officers captured all the incidents in this report on body-worn and dash-mounted cameras at the respective scenes. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. Officials typically abbreviate these devices as BWC in the reports.

We encourage persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters, including narcotics or gang activity, to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.