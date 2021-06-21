Chicago Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Kidnapping and Assaulting Women He Met Online

“The scales of justice” by James Cridland is licensed under CC BY 2.0 CC BY 2.0

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Chicago man was sentenced June 8 to 30 years in federal prison for kidnapping and assaulting three women he met online.

KEITH DEWITT DAVIS, 31, assaulted the women in vacant buildings in Calumet City, Ill., in the summer of 2016. Davis met the women online and used a pretext of engaging in consensual, commercial sex acts to lure them to the vacant buildings. Once there, he physically assaulted each of the women and raped two of them. Davis displayed a handgun and pointed it at one of the victims, and he displayed a wrench or pipe in the two other incidents.

Davis pleaded guilty in 2019 to three counts of kidnapping for sexual gratification. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed the sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Will County Safe Streets Task Force. Substantial assistance was provided by the Calumet City Police Department, Hazel Crest Police Department, Midlothian Police Department, South Bend, Ind., Police Department, and the St. Joseph County, Ind., Prosecutor’s Office.

“Defendant’s crime was vicious,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Abigail L. Peluso argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “Defendant showed a complete disregard for human life and respect for a person’s dignity.”