Chicago Man Charged in Federal Court With Carjacking

Chicago, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A Chicago man has been charged in federal court with carjacking for allegedly violently taking a vehicle from a victim last summer.

OMARION FRANKLIN, 18, carjacked an Infiniti G35 sedan from a victim in Skokie on July 12, 2020, according to an indictment returned Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The indictment charges Franklin with one count of carjacking, which is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison.

Franklin is currently in law enforcement custody. Arraignment in U.S. District Court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. Valuable assistance was provided by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Skokie Police Department, and Chicago Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Kelly.

The public is reminded that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

This is a release from the United States Department of Justice.