Chicago Heights Man Gets DUI, Two Others Charged with Domestic Battery: Reports

Park Forest, IL-ENEWSPF)- Police charged a Chicago Heights man with DUI after he allegedly took an officer on a chase down Western Avenue. The chase exceeded 90 mph, according to the report on the incident. While at the PFPD, the driver allegedly began speaking Spanish, pretending he did not speak English. This, apparently, after speaking with the arresting officer extensively after the officer pulled him over.

There were also two instances of alleged domestic battery during this reporting period.

There were only three arrests police reported during this week.

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports Through May 22, 2023

Chicago Heights Man Charged with DUI

Eduardo Aceves. (Photo: PFPD)

Officers charged a Chicago Heights man with a DUI a day after they took him into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Police arrested Eduardo Aceves, 33, 297 W. 15th St., Chicago Heights, on May 16 and charged him on May 17 with aggravated, driving while driver’s license driving while under the influence of alcohol (DUI), illegal transportation of alcohol, and resisting a peace officer.

An officer was traveling Western Avenue from Steger Road at 10:34 PM when a gray Toyota Prius allegedly passed him on the right. The officer accelerated his squad to catch up to the Toyota in order to curb it. He activated the emergency lights of his squad, reaching a speed of 70 mph. However, the Toyota maintained a distance of about 200 feet in front of him, according to the report.

The officer further accelerated to 80 mph, but the Toyota also allegedly increased its speed at the same time, according to police.

Officer Activates Siren

While at the intersection of Western Avenue and Sycamore Drive, the officer activated the siren of his squad. At this point, the officer had to accelerate to 91 mph in order to close the distance between his squad and the Toyota to about 100 feet, according to police. At this point, the Toyota started slowing down, swerving from left to right, then from right to left in the right lane. The tires of the Toyota touched the lines on both sides as it came to a stop, according to police.

The officer approached the driver’s door of the Toyota and spoke with the driver and sole occupant of the car, Eduardo Aceves. The officer told Mr. Aceves that he had to go more than 80 mph to catch up with him. Mr. Aceves said he was surprised and asked the officer if he was really driving that fast, according to police. The officer told Mr. Aceves that the posted speed limit was 40 mph. Mr. Aceves disagreed on this point, according to police. The officer writes that Mr. Aceves was argumentative and had difficulty answering questions, according to police.

Request for Driver’s License

The officer asked for his driver’s license and Mr. Aceves tried to hand the officer a bottle of soda instead. This apparently was so he could get his driver’s license from his pocket, according to police. The officer told Mr. Aceves to put the bottle of soda in the car and get his license. Mr. Aceves allegedly refused and stated that he believed he would get shot, according to police.

The officer asked Mr. Aceves once again to reach in his pocket and hand him his license, according to police. Mr. Aceves then looked in the middle console of the Toyota for his license. Finally, Mr. Aceves told the officer that he wouldn’t do it because he didn’t have it, according to the report.

Officer Describes Appearance of Driver

Mr. Aceves had bloodshot glossy and watery eyes, according to the report. The officer asked if he had anything to drink and Mr. Aceves replied that he did not. The officer asked Mr. Aceves his name and date of birth. When he checked this information against the law enforcement database, the officer discovered that Mr. Aceves had a suspended driver’s license, according to police.

The officer told Mr. Aceves he was placing him under arrest on suspicion of aggravated speeding and suspended driver’s license, according to police.

Police Allege Driver Became Argumentative

Other police were on the scene as well by this time. Mr. Aceves allegedly became argumentative with officers, accusing the arresting officer of trying to get him “f**ked up,” according to the report. Police could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Aceves’s breath as he spoke, according to the report.

Mr. Aceves allegedly refused to sit down in the squad vehicle, refusing to place his feet inside the officer’s car, according to police. The arresting officer removed his Taser from its holster. Without pointing it at Mr. Aceves, the officer told him that he would Taser him if he didn’t put his feet inside the squad, according to police. Mr. Aceves then complied.

Driver Allegedly Kicks Inside of Squad

While police were conducting an inventory of the Toyota, an officer heard a loud thumping noise which turned out to be Mr. Aceves kicking the doors of the squad, according to police. The officer saw Mr. Aceves allegedly hit the glass part of the squad cage with his head. Mr. Aceves allegedly told the officer that he wanted to harm himself, according to police.

The officer told him that he was only being charged with a traffic-related offense and he would be able to post an I-bond, according to police. The officer assured him he would not go to the Will County lockup, according to police. Mr. Aceves then calmed down and was more cooperative, according to the police.

Police reported that they found an open bottle of cognac in a pocket behind the front passenger seat. This bottle was easily accessible to Mr. Aceves, according to police. The bottle was approximately 80% full, according to police.

Police: Driver Pretends He Can’t Understand English

At the Park Forest Police Department, just before 11 PM, police advised Mr. Aceves of his Miranda rights. While doing so, Mr. Aceves allegedly started speaking Spanish, pretending not to speak any English, according to police. He answered officers in Spanish that he did not understand his rights, according to police.

The arresting officer writes that Mr. Aceves “appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant narcotic and alcohol and was exaggerating his movements and making strange sexual comments throughout the interaction with officers,” according to the report.

Police conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test on Mr. Aceves. After the tests, the arresting officer told the Chicago Heights man that was being charged with a DUI, according to police. At 11:26 PM, the arresting officer started the required observation period prior to administering a breathalyzer test. During the observation period, Mr. Aceves allegedly stated that police were playing mind games with him. He allegedly said that he didn’t care if his driver’s license was suspended, according to police.

Driver Allegedly Makes Threats

Mr. Aceves allegedly became angry and highly agitated, according to police. He allegedly made threats against the arresting officer saying that he would get out of jail in a week, would find the officer in his house, and beat up everyone there, according to police.

The arresting officer attempted to defuse Mr. Aceves, according to police. Mr. Aceves then allegedly walked towards the officer in a fighting stance, according to police. Mr. Aceves said that he would not perform the breathalyzer test.

Officers discontinued the observation period “for safety reasons,” according to the report.

Officers Call Paramedics

Police escorted Mr. Aceves to a temporary cell. While in the cell, Mr. Aceves allegedly tore his shirt in half and tied it around his neck, according to police. After exhibiting this behavior, the arresting officer requested that the Park Forest Fire Department respond to the police department.

Paramedics transported Mr. Aceves to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields for evaluation.

Hospital staff advised the police that they would transport Mr. Aceves to another facility. They also advised that a blood test showed that his BAC was 0.227. Staff also said they found cocaine in his system, according to police.

Chicago Heights Man Charged Next Day with DUI

The next day, the hospital discharged Mr. Aceves and transported him back to the Park Forest Police Department where police charged the Chicago Heights man with DUI, according to the report. The arresting officer followed up by sending a grand jury subpoena to St. James Hospital requesting the blood test results for Mr. Aceves, according to police.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Stephen Grandison, 57, 430 Winnebago St., Park Forest, on May 18 and charged him with one count of domestic battery.

Police responded to an address on Winnebago Street at 4:20 PM in reference to a report of domestic battery. An officer spoke with a woman who alleged that Mr. Grandison struck her in the mouth, according to police. The alleged victim said she did not remember precisely how Mr. Grandison allegedly grabbed her. However, she alleged that he punched, kicked, and scratched her multiple times, according to police.

A witness described Mr. Grandison allegedly grabbing the alleged victim. This witness said he then allegedly punched and kicked her multiple times in various parts of her body, according to the report.

Domestic Battery

Police arrested Jyordan Harper, 23, 70 Indianwood Blvd., Park Forest, on May 19 and charged her with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to an address on Indianwood Boulevard to investigate a domestic incident at 7:59 AM. A witness alleged having an argument with Ms. Harper. During the argument, Ms. Harper allegedly threw a toy four-wheeler vehicle out of the residence, according to police.

Ms. Harper then walked back toward the residence, according to police. While standing on the front porch, she allegedly sprayed lighter fluid from a container she had in her hand. Ms. Harper allegedly squirted the front door and interior of the residence. She then allegedly lit a lighter, saying she would burn the house down, according to police.

Complainant Calls Police

The complainant began calling police and Ms. Harper allegedly fled the area on foot, according to police. A responding officer saw spatters of clear liquid on a number of surfaces. The officer also smelled a strong odor of lighter fluid as he entered the home.

While he was there, Ms. Harper arrived on the scene, according to police. The officer advised Ms. Harper that he would detain her for further investigation and placed her in double-locked handcuffs, according to police.

At the Park Forest Police Department, officers allegedly found on her person a sealed silver/gold plastic bag containing another smaller yellow plastic bag. This bag had three small gray rock-like substances, consistent with ecstasy, according to police. The substance field-tested positive for MDMA, according to police.

About Police Reports

Please note that we repeatedly say “according to police” in these reports and often use the word “allegedly.” We are not asserting in any way that those arrested and/or charged have committed any offenses. We report on what is in the media reports furnished by police. As those charged are innocent until proven guilty, the burden is on prosecutors and police to prove all alleged crimes.

eNews Park Forest has always published the addresses of those arrested and will continue to do so. 5 ILCS 140/2.15 states that the governmental body (for these reports, the Police Department), shall release information on those who have been charged, including their name, age, and address. This information is necessary to ensure the proper identity of those arrested.

An arrest does not mean that a person is guilty. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the policy of eNews Park Forest to not remove items in the public record from publication. If your name is listed in the police reports, we will only add information relevant to the final disposition of the case at hand, e.g. “Mr. Smith was subsequently acquitted,” “Mr. Smith entered a guilty plea,” or “All charges against Mr. Smith were subsequently dropped.” We will do so upon receiving and verifying proof of such disposition.

All of the incidents in this report were captured on body-worn and/or dash-mounted cameras by officers at the respective scenes, according to police. All Park Forest police officers wear body-worn cameras. These devices are now typically abbreviated BWC in the reports.

Persons wishing to leave anonymous information on any criminal matters including narcotics or gang activity are encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.