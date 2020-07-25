Cedar Lake Woman Indicted For Alleged Wire Fraud

Hammond, IN-(ENEWSPF)- Jessica Guska (a/k/a Jessica Irvine, Jessica Brewer, Jessica Carrington and Jessica Hoggard), 42, Cedar Lake, Indiana was charged by way of a 4 count indictment for wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.

Guska was the president of Cedar Lake-based Riptide Travel Softball, a competitive softball club for girls. Ms. Guska was responsible for managing Riptide Travel Softball’s finances. It is alleged that from August 2018 until approximately October 2019 Ms. Guska embezzled money meant for Riptide Travel Softball and used it to pay her personal expenses, including health care costs, air travel, vacations, and her home property taxes.

The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an Indictment is merely an allegation and that all persons are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in court.

If convicted, any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after a consideration of federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Cedar Lake Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Kelley.

This is from a release from the United States Department of Justice.